Draymond Green Reinstated After 12-Game Suspension, Social Media Expects He’ll Come Back Swinging

Ja Morant has returned to the court with a vengeance after his 25-game suspension, and now it’s time for one of his coworkers to do the same.

After more than three weeks away from the team –losing about $2 million– Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has been cleared to take the floor again.

The suspension lasted 12 games and just short of a month after a flailing incident where he hit Jusuf Nurkic across the face, causing him to fall to the floor in a game against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12.

Joe Dumars, the Executive Vice President Head of Basketball Relations, believes that Green has shown remorse for his actions and he followed the steps necessary to be reinstated.

“Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players,” the statement reads. “He has engaged in meetings with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association, both of which will continue throughout the season.”

Green was eligible to play against the Toronto Raptors Sunday night, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he’ll need about a week’s worth of conditioning before head coach Steve Kerr considers adding him back to the lineup.

So he could be back in time for Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls or Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

The harsh punishment comes as a reaction to the Green’s repeated behavior. Less than a month prior, he put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock and dragged him across the court.

Players around the league seem to have a genuine concern for Green’s actions, including Coach Kerr, who wants to see him make the necessary progress.

“The one who choked Rudy, the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year — that’s the guy who needs to change,” Kerr said last month. “This is not just about an outburst on the court. It’s about his life. It’s about someone who I believe in, someone I have known for decades, who I love for his loyalty.”

