Draymond Green Responds To Klay Thompson Unfollowing Warriors On Instagram: “I Think It’s F-cking Hilarious”

Published on June 17, 2024

Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


Few things signal a beef nowadays, like an unfollow on social media.

Now, pettiness has found its way into the Golden State Warriors locker room, which could signal that the dynasty is calling it quits.

Over the weekend, it appeared time to get a headstart on Klay Thompson‘s offseason plans when the Splash Brother unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram. Plus, like a bad breakup, he deleted all Warriors-related posts from his feed and then followed Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic.

While there’s nothing wrong with a social media cleanse or refresh, remember that Thompson’s a free agent this summer and could command a hefty contract should he choose to leave the Warriors and fellow sharpshooter Steph Curry, where he’s spent his entire 13-year career and won four championships.

Alongside him through those 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 championship runs was also Draymond Green, who got wind of Thompson’s social media moment and took to his podcast to laugh off the idea that unfollowing the Warriors could mean that one of the most dominant teams of the past decade is no longer.

“I know all of you were probably looking forward to me talking about Klay unfollowing the Warriors and deleting some IG posts or something. I had no idea that happened. I think it’s f-cking hilarious,” Green said. “I think that’s comical. I know you all want somebody’s feelings to be hurt or something. It ain’t that. Ain’t never going to be that. That’s hilarious.”

Like Curry, Thompson has expressed his loyalty to the Bay Area team, wanting to finish his career there. But with an aging Curry and Thompson losing a step—averaging about 17 points a game during the 2023-24 season—it’s unclear what the future of the Warriors looks like or if he’ll be there.

Steve Kerr spoke about Thompson sticking around in April, knowing that there’s obviously a looming contract negotiation before anything gets solidified.

“He’s still got good years left. We want him back,” Coach Kerr said following the Warriors season-ending play in tournament loss. “Obviously, there’s business at hand, and that has to be addressed. … What Klay has meant to this franchise, as good he still is, we desperately want him back.”

The unfollowing comes about two weeks before June 30, when free agency begins.

See how social media is reacting the possible end of the Warriors below.

Draymond Green Responds To Klay Thompson Unfollowing Warriors On Instagram: “I Think It’s F-cking Hilarious”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

