Dreamville Festival Celebrates Sold-Out Weekend With Star-Studded Performances [Gallery]

Published on April 4, 2023

Dreamville Festival 2023

Source: Mickey Pierre-Louis / Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency


J. Cole and his Dreamville team successfully hosted their third annual Dreamville Festival over the weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina. They welcomed over 100,000 festival attendees for a star-studded weekend of events.

One of the major highlights of the weekend included J. Cole inviting Drake as a special guest for their collaborative performance. Other notable performances included Usher, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, Lil Durk, J.I.D., City Girls, Sean Paul and more.

Attendees came to Cole’s home state from all around the world, including all 50 U.S. states and 23 countries across four continents. The outdoor music festival welcomed fans of all ages for this special two day music festival.

Keeping with tradition, the lineup and festival experiences were curated by the festival founder himself, J. Cole. To close out the event in spectacular fashion, J. Cole’s Sunday set featured a never-before-seen collaborative festival concert with special guest Drake, with additional unannounced surprise guest performances from Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert – all of which collectively offered festival-goers the concert of a lifetime headlined by two of the most acclaimed and accomplished performers of this generation.

Dreamville Festival 2023 also featured performances from international superstars like Usher, whose energetic set included a first-ever live festival performance of his smash hit “Good Love” with female rap duo City Girls among a medley of hits from his 20+ year illustrious career. Burna Boy’s larger-than-life Day 2 music performance also set the stage ablaze. Additional notable highlights include Summer Walker’s live announcement of her new upcoming EP, Clear 2:Soft Life while inviting label mate 6lack to perform alongside her and a guest appearance from Ayra Starr during Bas’ set.

The two-day celebration also marked a rare reunion for Dreamville Records as J. Cole brought together the entire roster to perform at the show including Ari Lennox, Bas, J.I.D, EarthGang, Cozz and Omen, plus Lute who hails from nearby Charlotte – nearly all of whom joined J. Cole onstage for Sunday’s grand finale.

The festival continues to offer an opportunity for J. Cole brings together Dreamville fans worldwide each spring, while also providing a cultural and multi-million economic impact that lasts long after the festival wraps each spring. Attendees were offered a taste of the good life in North Carolina this weekend with dozens of local vendors spread across the Dix Park festival grounds.

While roaming the grounds, fans were able to immerse themselves in site-wide art installations; learn more about local community organizations along Nonprofit Row; enjoy surprise impromptu marching band performances; and ride the sky-high Ferris wheel offering unparalleled views of the city of Raleigh.

Check out these amazing photos from the event below:

1. Congrats Cole!

Congrats Cole! Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

2. Fans Were In For A Treat

Fans Were In For A Treat Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

3. It Got Spicy On Stage

It Got Spicy On Stage Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

4. Usher & City Girls Performing Live

Usher & City Girls Performing Live Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

5. City Girls Lookin Scrumptious

City Girls Lookin Scrumptious Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

6. Go JT!

Go JT! Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

7. Caresha, Pls!

Caresha, Pls! Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

8. EarthGang Going Crazy

EarthGang Going Crazy Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

9. Close Up Of Johnny Venus

Close Up Of Johnny Venus Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

10. Doctur Dot Turnin’ Raleigh Up

Doctur Dot Turnin' Raleigh Up Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

11. Dreamville Festival 2023

Dreamville Festival 2023 Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

Images from Dreamville Festival 2023 music,music festival,dreamville festival

12. A Movie

A Movie Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

13. Sir Left It All On Stage

Sir Left It All On Stage Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

14. SANG

SANG Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

15. You Had To Be There

You Had To Be There Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

16. Dreamville!

Dreamville! Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

17. Period!!!

Period!!! Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

18. Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

19. The Crowd Was Hype

The Crowd Was Hype Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

20. Like Lit, Lit!

Like Lit, Lit! Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

21. The Merch

The Merch Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

22. Such A Vibe

Such A Vibe Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

23. Usher Did Not Come To Play

Usher Did Not Come To Play Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

24. A Dreamy Ferris Wheel

A Dreamy Ferris Wheel Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

25. Dreamville Festival 2023

Dreamville Festival 2023 Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

26. All A Blur

All A Blur Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

27. Rare Wayne Sighting

Rare Wayne Sighting Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

28. BURNA BOY!

BURNA BOY! Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

29. Baby Tate Had To Let Em Know

Baby Tate Had To Let Em Know Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

30. Miami In Raleigh

Miami In Raleigh Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

31. ICYMI: USHER AND HIS ABS

ICYMI: USHER AND HIS ABS Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

32. Summer Walker Lookin’ Godly

Summer Walker Lookin' Godly Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

33. You Can Feel The Energy In This Photo

You Can Feel The Energy In This Photo Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

34. Bas At The Sold Out Fest

Bas At The Sold Out Fest Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

35. Unbelievable

Unbelievable Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

36. FLOCKA!

FLOCKA! Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

37. Cozz Lookin’ Fly

Cozz Lookin' Fly Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

38. Drake x Uzi

Drake x Uzi Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

39. Arya Starr Sittin’ Pretty

Arya Starr Sittin' Pretty Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

40. Fans Gettin Hype For Waka

Fans Gettin Hype For Waka Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

41. I Just Wanna Rock

I Just Wanna Rock Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

42. BIG J.I.D. Not The Lil One

BIG J.I.D. Not The Lil One Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

43. 21, 21!

21, 21! Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

44. Mario SANGIN’ Per Usual

Mario SANGIN' Per Usual Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

45. Truly, Cinematic

Truly, Cinematic Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

46. Toosie Came Through With The Vibes

Toosie Came Through With The Vibes Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency

47. Dreamville 2023 Was LOVE

Dreamville 2023 Was LOVE Source:Dreamville Festival / The Parallel Agency
