RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Dreamville Music Festival: Day 1 Recap

Published on April 3, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE

The Dreamville Music Festival kicked off today at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. With the gates opening at 3pm (due to a weather delay), a total of 13 acts hit the stage in under 12 hours!

Day 1 was headlined by none other than legendary R&B act Usher! Other performances include Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Earthgang, Jessie Reyez, Toosii, SiR, Lute, Omen, and Marqus Clay.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite pictures and videos from day 1 at Dreamville’s annual music celebration!

Dreamville Music Festival: Day 1 Recap  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

2. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Photo of City Girls dreamville

3. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Photo of City Girls dreamville

4. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

5. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Photo of SEANPAUL_JULIANBAJSEL_@JBAJSEL_SATURDAY_4813 dreamville

6. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Photo of EARTHGANG_@SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville

7. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Photo of City Girls dreamville

8. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Photo of MARQUS CLAE_BRANDON TODD_@BRANNDANNART_SATURDAY_3 dreamville

9. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Photo of JESSIEREYEZ_JULIANBAJSEL_@JBAJSEL dreamville

10.

11. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

12. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

13. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

14. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

15. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

16. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

17. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

18. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

19. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Quan Vuitton

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

20. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville

21. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

22. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville

23. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency

Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville

24. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

25. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

26. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

27. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

28. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

29. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

30. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

31. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

32. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 1 Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on 3/1/2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

41.

42.

43.

44.

45.

Close