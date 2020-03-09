CLOSE
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Zaya Slay Red Carpet Debut

Posted 17 hours ago

Dwyane Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union and their 12 year old daughter Zya were guests at the Better Brothers LA’s Truth Awards on Saturday and they slayed the red carpet. Dwyane posting praise and accolades upon his daughter via Instagram, but they hit the stage together as well.

 

Always Us. Always ❤🔥

6. Better Brothers Los Angeles’ 6th Annual Truth Awards

Better Brothers Los Angeles' 6th Annual Truth Awards Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

