This weekend is St. Patrick’s Day and the parties are already going strong at your local watering holes as expected. For those who wish to keep the party at home, we’ve got some cocktails below that will elevate this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
We just recently published a post about Irish whiskey for St. Patrick’s Day, which doesn’t make up the base for a bulk of our drinks below. Instead, we have cocktails that feature tequila, vodka, fresh fruits, vegetables, and more.
We tried to keep to the theme of green per the rules of the holiday but there are some color deviations. That said, we believe you’ll have yourselves a grand time with any of the offerings below. And if you can’t tell by the names of the drinks, they were all inspired by St. Paddy’s Day in some fashion. If you require a boost of luck, always go for the green garnish.
Keep scrolling to check out our selection of St. Patrick’s Day cocktails below.
NOTE: This post will be gradually updated up until 6 PM ET today.
—
Photo: Getty
Elevate Your St. Patrick’s Day 2024 With These Amazing Cocktails was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. Avocado MargaritaSource:Cazadores
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)
1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz. Agave Syrup
1 Quarter of Avocado
1 Sprig of Cilantro
1 Slice of Roasted Jalapeño
Method: Muddle avocado, cilantro and jalapeño in a mixing glass. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, then shake and serve over the rocks.
2. Custom MaidSource:Lost Irish
Ingredients:
2-.25 inch slices of cucumber
2 oz Lost Irish
0.5 oz St-Germain
0.75 oz fresh lemon juice
0.75 oz simple syrup
Method (Shaken):
In a shaker, muddle the cucumber slices. Add remaining ingredients and fill shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, and fine-strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with cucumber slice.
3. El ChapulinSource:Illegal Mezcal
1 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven
1 oz Crema de Menthe
1 oz Cream
1 oz Crema de Cacao
METHOD: Combine ingredients into a shaker. Then, shake until chilled. Strain the cocktail into a stemmed glass and garnish with Mexican chocolate.
4. Emerald MistSource:Jim Beam
1.5 parts Jim Beam White
0.75 parts Limoncello
2 parts fresh lemon sour
5-6 fresh spearmint leaves
Preparation: Shake all ingredients with ice until well blended. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass with an optional sugared rim. Garnish with a lemon wheel. Please note that the little pieces of mint that should be floating around in the cocktail are little bursts of flavor that are considered good luck.
5. Far From The TreeSource:Redemption Whiskey
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Redemption Bourbon Whiskey 2 parts apple cider
2 parts prosecco
½ part lemon juice
Barspoon cardamom honey*
*Cardamom-honey: Add 5-10 cardamom pods to a ratio of 1:1 honey and water. Heat on low until honey is dissolved in water and cardamom is fragrant. Let sit for a few hours to cool.
Method:
Shake all ingredients, except prosecco, with ice. Pour into a champagne flute. Top with prosecco.
6. GrasshopperSource:Ballotin
1.5 oz Ballotin Chocolate Mint Whiskey
Splash of creme de menthe
2 oz milk
Method: Shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass.
7. Green ItzaSource:Patron
Ingredients:
1.75 oz PATRÓN Silver
1 oz Coulis of green tomato, apple and aloe vera
.75 oz Fresh kumquat juice
1 Bar spoon Green Chartreuse
+ Smoked paprika, apple and tomatillo for garnish
8. Green MarySource:Ketel One
Ingredients:
1 oz Ketel One Vodka
3.5 oz freshly juiced equal parts of celery and cucumber
.5 oz freshly squeezed lime
1 pinch of rock salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dried chili flakes
Method:
Add all ingredients to the glass, stir well, add ice. Garnish with a salted cucumber slice.
9. Green RiverSource:Bacardi
2 oz BACARDÍ Superior
3/4 oz Martini & Rossi Dry Vermouth
1/4 oz St-Germain
1/2 oz Green Apple Syrup
1 Drop Green Food Coloring
10. Green With Envy (Espolòn)Source:Espolòn
Ingredients:
6 Parts Espolòn Tequila Blanco
1 Part Wray and Nephew® Rum
2 Parts Ancho Reyes Verde Chile Liqueur
16 Parts Green Apple Juice*
4 Parts Basil Simple Syrup
3 Parts Lemon Juice
Sliced green apples, basil leaves, sliced serrano peppers
Method:
Add all the liquid ingredients into a punch bowl and mix to incorporate. Add garnish into the bowl and top with ice.
11. Green With Envy (Jameson)Source:Jameson
Ingredients:
1½ Parts Jameson Original
1½ Parts Prosecco
1 Part Lemon Juice
Fresh Basil Leaves (for muddling and for garnish)
1 Leaf Basil
1 Part Simple Syrup*
How to mix:
Lightly muddle basil leaves in your cocktail shaker. Add all the rest of the ingredients except sparkling wine and shake with ice. Double strain into a chilled tall glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling white wine and garnish with a basil leaf.
*To make the simple syrup: Add 250ml boiling water to 250g white granulated sugar and stir well to dissolve. Allow to cool, bottle and refrigerate.
12. Gunpowder of Middle EarthSource:Drumshanbo
1.5 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin
Half of a fresh kiwi peeled and cubed
0.5 oz lemon juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker. Muddle to create flavor. Add ice to vessel and toss. Double strain into coupe glass. Garnish with slice of kiwi.
13. Kiss Me, I’m IrishSource:Sammy's Beach Bar Rum
1 ounce Sammy’s Beach Bar Platinum Rum (Muddle with 1 large slice fresh pineapple and strain)
½ ounce Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum
½ ounce triple sec
½ ounce fresh lime juice
1 ounce fresh orange juice
1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger root
Rim: vanilla extract and ground cinnamon (or a mixture of ground cinnamon and powdered sugar)
Garnish: Fresh mint sprig
Preparation: Dip the rim of a chilled martini glass in some vanilla extract then roll the moistened rim in ground cinnamon. Set the glass aside. In a cocktail shaker filled ice, add the muddled Platinum Rum, Red Head Rum, triple sec, lime juice, orange juice and ginger. Shake for 30 seconds to infuse the flavor of the ginger. Shake for at least 30 seconds to infuse the flavor of the ginger. Strain into a prepared martini glass and garnish with a fresh mint sprig.
14. Luck of La Ultima PalabraSource:Dulce Vida
(Created by Wyn Vida)
1 oz Dulce Vida Reposado Tequila
1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
1 oz Chareau Aloe Liqueur
1 oz Green Chartreuse
.25 oz Pineapple Juice
Garnish with a Dehydrated Pineapple Slice
METHOD: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin set, fill with ice, shake hard for 8 seconds. Double strain using a hawthorne and fine strainer into a coupe glass. Garnish and enjoy.
15. Pot o’ Gold Caracas SourSource:Santa Teresa 1796
Ingredients:
2oz Santa Teresa 1796 Speyside Whisky Cask Finish
1/2oz Red Wine Syrup or float of red wine *
1/2oz Fresh Lemon juice
1-2 splash of Pomegranate Vinegar
Method: Add all the ingredients to a shaker, shake, and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.
*Red wine syrup: add red wine (preferably a young Cabernet) to a pot and cook on low heat. When hot, add sugar in a 1:1 ratio. Stir and let it sit on low heat for 5 minutes. Bottle and let it cool.
16. Proper GoldSource:Proper Twelve
2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
.5 oz house made ginger syrup
.75 fresh lemon juice
2 dash angostura bitters
METHOD: Sweet and refreshing shaken cocktail with a hint of spice. Served over ice. Garnished with an expressed lemon peel and candied ginger.
17. Silver House GimletSource:nolet's
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
0.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
0.75 oz. Simple Syrup
2 Dashes Celery Bitters
1 Lime Wedge
Pinch of Fresh Dill
Method:
Add a pinch of dill into a chilled coupe or Martini glass. Squeeze the juice from a lime wedge over the dill. In an ice-filled shaker add NOLET’S Silver, lime juice and simple syrup, and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into glass, add 2 dashes of bitters and garnish with a sprig of fresh dill.
18. Think GreenSource:Bottega
1.25 oz Bottega Pistacchio Liqueur
2.25 oz Vodka
1 dash absinthe
Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker tin with ice. Shake until tins are frosted. Chill the martini glass and garnish with coconut flakes. Fine strain cocktail into the martini glass. Garnish with crushed pistachio pieces.