Elon Musk Looking To ‘X’ Out Block Feature; Social Media Up In Arms

It seems that ever since self-proclaimed “free speech advocate”bought the platform formerly known as, he has been doing everything in his power to run it to the ground.

First, he took away the free verification process for notable figures and made the “blue checkmark” a paid feature for everyone. Then there was the software errors and “data limits.” And then he renames the platform X, making it the butt of everybody’s joke.

Now, “Space Karen” (as Twit… uhh… X users are calling him) is looking to make another stupid – and possibly dangerous – change.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Musk tweeted in response to a post from @teslaownersSV about reasoning to block an account, as opposed to muting.

His response: Eliminate blocking altogether!

He tweeted, “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature,’ except for DMs.” His reasoning: “It makes no sense.”

As it stands now, we still have the blocking feature on the platform, which prohibits the blocked from seeing the blocker’s account, following them, or contacting them.

Understandably, folks are worried because eliminating the block feature would open the floodgates for online harassment and other extreme online behavior.

For the record… No, Elon. “Muting” is not enough, as “muted” accounts can still follow and reply to tweets.

As for why he wants to do this, we don’t know. But until something happens, we will continue to block whoever we choose… including Elon at this point.

Check out the response to Elon Musk’s latest idea below!

