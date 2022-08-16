End Of The Road: Dodge To Discontinue Charger & Challengers – Leaving Your Homeboy In Atlanta Or The Military Crushed

CLOSE

Dodge has announced it will discontinue its Challenger and Charger muscle cars in 2023, instead opting for electric variations according to CNBC. The end of the gas variation of the two beloved vehicles continues to signal a transition for the longtime car maker as it switches to an all-electric fleet.

The Charger and Challenger first became beloved by gearheads, muscle car enthusiasts and more in the 1960s and 1970s before being resurrected in the mid-to-late 2000s. It became a vehicle du jour for various municipalities across the country such as Atlanta and Detroit and became a staple of military recruiting – and college football, depending on who you ask.

“Dodge, with the Challenger and Charger, they really found a way to really get to that muscle car root. These cars definitely expressed it … and were able to hold onto that essence,” Stephanie Brinley, principal analyst at S&P Global said. “Having that clear DNA and clear expression of what they’re supposed to be is helping make the transition to electric.”

The base price for a low-range Charger or Challenger began around $30,000 but could swell up to $90,000 for the Hellcat model which tops out at more than 700 horsepower.

“The days of an iron block supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 are numbered,” Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis previously told CNBC, referring to engines like those in the Hellcat. “But the performance that those vehicles generate is not numbered.”

Plenty of people are either hurting or thankful for the news. Whether you live in Atlanta, know somebody who roots for Alabama football or are glad the loud behemoths won’t be on the streets anymore – get a laugh at all the wild reactions below.

