Adonis Mahbed Graham was born on October 11, 2017 to rapper Drake and Sophie Brussaux.

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian artists, actor, and businessman. Sophie Brussaux is a former adult film star turned artist and self proclaimed activist from France.

The pair have been relatively private about sharing photos or much information at all about their son Adonis. That is until March 30th when Drake took to Instagram to share a couple photos and a message to his son. Hours later, Adonis’ mom Sophie followed suit to share a different set of photos of their child on her Instagram profile.

Check out all the photos posted of Adonis Graham below! Safe to say Adonis gets his look from his grandma, Drake’s mother Sandi Graham.

Photos of Sophie Brussaux Drake’s Baby Mama

Drake Shares Photos Of His Son Adonis For The First Time & He Is A Cutie!

Hide & Peek: Drake Reveals Photos Of His Son Adonis, Don’t Know How Genetics Work Twitter Is Confused

Every Adonis Graham Photo On The Internet! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com