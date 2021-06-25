CLOSE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Every Photo On The Internet Of Fantasia’s Baby, Keziah!

Posted June 25, 2021

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

2014 Black Tie Holiday Scholarship Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Fantasia & Kendall Taylor welcomed their baby girl, Keziah on May 23rd, 2021. The power couple welcome their first baby together and are certainly thrilled! Legendary singer, Fantasia, and her soul mate met at a nightclub and instantly clicked. Fast forward six years later they are have brought their bundle of joy home.

Check out all the photos posted of Keziah below!

RELATED: Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together

RELATED: Fantasia Plans to Release Gospel Album

RELATED: Quarantine Haircuts: Fantasia and Her Son’s Matching Fades Are The Cutest!

Every Photo On The Internet Of Fantasia’s Baby, Keziah!  was originally published on praisephilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert...
Stephen Colbert Has an Idea Involving Bill Cosby,…
 12 hours ago
07.02.21
Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Offended 2Pac For Insinuating…
 13 hours ago
07.02.21
Ciara On Motherhood, Self-Care Time And Russell Wilson…
 16 hours ago
07.02.21
Wendy Williams during an appearance on NBC&apos;s &apos;The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.&apos;
Wendy Williams Threw Shade, Tabitha Brown Threw Her…
 18 hours ago
07.02.21
Exclusives
Close