Every WNBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick

Published on April 9, 2024

Connecticut Sun v Los Angeles Sparks

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Being selected as the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft is a significant milestone that signifies not only exceptional talent but also immense potential and promise in the world of women’s basketball.

Being chosen first overall brings with it a sense of recognition, validation, and respect from peers, fans, and the broader basketball community. It also opens doors to various opportunities, including lucrative contracts, endorsement deals, and increased media exposure.

Players chosen as the top pick in the draft are often seen as future stars of the league, with high expectations placed upon them to lead their teams to success both on and off the court.

Take a look at the list below and see how many first overall WNBA Draft picks you recognize!

1. Aliyah Boston | 2023 | Indiana Fever

Aliyah Boston | 2023 | Indiana Fever Source:Getty

2. Rhyne Howard | 2022 | Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard | 2022 | Atlanta Dream Source:Getty

3. Charli Collier | 2021 | Dallas Wings

Charli Collier | 2021 | Dallas Wings Source:Getty

4. Sabrina Ionescu | 2020 | New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu | 2020 | New York Liberty Source:Getty

5. Jackie Young | 2019 | Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young | 2019 | Las Vegas Aces Source:Getty

6. A’ja Wilson | 2018 | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | 2018 | Las Vegas Aces Source:Getty

7. Kelsey Plum | 2017 | Atlanta Dream

Kelsey Plum | 2017 | Atlanta Dream Source:Getty

8. Breanna Stewart | 2016 | Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart | 2016 | Seattle Storm Source:Getty

9. Jewell Loyd | 2015 | Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd | 2015 | Seattle Storm Source:Getty

10. Chiney Ogwumike | 2014 | Connecticut Sun

Chiney Ogwumike | 2014 | Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

11. Brittney Griner | 2013 | Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner | 2013 | Phoenix Mercury Source:Getty

12. Nneka Ogwumike | 2012 | Los Angeles Sparks

Nneka Ogwumike | 2012 | Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

13. Maya Moore | 2011 | Minnesota Lynx

Maya Moore | 2011 | Minnesota Lynx Source:Getty

14. Tina Charles | 2010 | Connecticut Sun

Tina Charles | 2010 | Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

15. Angel McCoughtry | 2009 | Atlanta Dream

Angel McCoughtry | 2009 | Atlanta Dream Source:Getty

16. Candace Parker | 2008 | Los Angeles Sparks

Candace Parker | 2008 | Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

17. Lindsey Harding | 2007 | Phoenix Mercury

Lindsey Harding | 2007 | Phoenix Mercury Source:Getty

18. Seimone Augustus | 2006 | Minnesota Lynx

Seimone Augustus | 2006 | Minnesota Lynx Source:Getty

19. Janel McCarville | 2005 | Charlotte Sting

Janel McCarville | 2005 | Charlotte Sting Source:Getty

20. Diana Taurasi | 2004 | Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi | 2004 | Phoenix Mercury Source:Getty

21. LaToya Thomas | 2003 | Cleveland Rockers

LaToya Thomas | 2003 | Cleveland Rockers Source:n/a

22. Sue Bird | 2002 | Seattle Storm

Sue Bird | 2002 | Seattle Storm Source:Getty

23. Lauren Jackson | 2001 | Seattle Storm

Lauren Jackson | 2001 | Seattle Storm Source:Getty

24. Ann Wauters | 2000 | Cleveland Rockers

Ann Wauters | 2000 | Cleveland Rockers Source:Getty

25. Chamique Holdsclaw | 1999 | Washington Mystics

Chamique Holdsclaw | 1999 | Washington Mystics Source:Getty

26. Margo Dydek | 1998 | Utah Starzz

Margo Dydek | 1998 | Utah Starzz Source:Getty

27. Tina Thompson | 1997 | Houston Comets

Tina Thompson | 1997 | Houston Comets Source:Getty
