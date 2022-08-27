Z1079 Summer Jam Presented by Remy Martin was a banger!
Every single year we end the summer with a great show, and this year was no different… and if you were in the building then you already know how lit it was!
Everything that went down on that Summer Jam stage, from the opening act to the final performance, fans (and our beloved listeners!) were kept on the edge of their seats!
From surprise Cleveland performances to real big boogies to Kodak Black putting on an all-time performance, keep scrolling to see everything you missed at Z1079 Summer Jam!
Everything You Missed at Z1079 Summer Jam!
1. Kodak Black Smooth With It
2. Kodak Black Went Crazy
3. Doe Boy Brings Out Cleveland’s Own Lil Cray!
4. Doe Boy Brought Out Cleveland’s Own Pooh Gutta!
5. Glorilla FNF and Ready to Hit That Stage
6. Glorilla Had That Bih Goin
8. Big Boss Vette Was On One!
9. Z1079’s Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf
11. Icewear Vezzo Was Fire!
12. He Was Also Ice Cold… Sheesh!
13. Doe Boy! Cleveland Always In The Building!
14. Big Boogie Turning UP!
15. PGF Nuk Headed to the Stage!
17. Big Boss Vette In the Building!
18. Big Boss Vette Worked The Crowd All Night Tho!
22. Saucy Santana x Big Boss Vette!
23. Nah Saucy Wasted NO Time!
24. SleazyWorld Go Had Em Goin!
25. Kodak Put on a Show For Real!
30. Doe Boy With The Real Dough Boy!
32. Kodak Black Straight Killed It!
33. Don’t Look Like Saucy Was Ready!
35. Yeah, Kodak Put on a Show!
37. Kodak! Try to Say This Ain’t Smooth!