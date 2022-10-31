Fans And Celebs Channel Their Inner Beyoncé For Halloween

Over the weekend, several people and celebrities broke out their best costumes in honor of Halloween. This year, it seems like the queen Beyoncé Knowles was a popular costume choice among fans. We totally understand why. Who wouldn’t want to channel their inner diva like the 28-time Grammy-award-winning singer?
Stans of the Renaissance hitmaker recreated moments from some of her famous songs and performances. Former Miss Alabama Queen Lela Victoria celebrated Spooky Season, rocking the same HBCU hoodie and distressed shorts the star wore during her 2018 Coachella performance.
“Happy Halloween 2022 …. Y’all know I had to pay homage to the best to ever do it. Rocking the Coachella look was way overdue,” she captioned a photo of her fun homage to the Houston native.
Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty sent fans into a heart-eyed tizzy when she recreated the star’s iconic date night outfit from last year. Young Royalty rocked a green sequin dress and a cute lemon-shaped purse that looked just like Bey’s fancy Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and that cool Judith Leiber pink lemon slice bag she rocked while out to dinner with her hubby Jay-Z in 2021. Royalty tied the look together with a cute pair of yellow shades that looked near identical to the 41-year-old.
Here are a few more of our favorite Beyoncé inspired costumes from this year’s Halloween celebration.
1. Ericka Ferris
Real estate agent and model Ericka Ferris recreated Beyonce’s stunning white jumpsuit and fur mink from the “Upgrade U” music video. The bustling beauty tied the look together with a big top knot braid and a sleek pair of sunglasses that looked strikingly similar to the outfit Beyoncé wore in the 2006 video.
2. Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran gave a nod to Bey’s popular Renaissance track “Alien Superstar” with her otherworldly costume. The 34-year-old star dressed up as an alien robot for Halloween and she went all out for the occasion.
3. Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey shut down the spooky holiday by recreating three iconic outfits the famous singer wore in two of her popular music videos, Harvey kicked things off by channeling Bey’s sexy off-the-shoulder catsuit from the “Me, Myself and I” video. The 25-year-old muse even managed to pull off the hitmaker’s iconic dirty blond bang and long flowing hair from the popular video, too.
4. Lori Harvey “Me, Myself and I” Part 2
Then the young model kicked things up a notch when she slayed in the same plunging V-neck blouse and jaw-dropping gown the singer wore in another scene from the video. Lori styled up the costume with dazzling jewel embroidered earrings, a pair of white gloves, and a fuzzy mink that look stunningly similar to Bey’s glitzy ensemble.
5. Lori Harvey “Check On It”
Lori shut down her Halloween ode to Bey with a few more looks from the star’s “Check On It” music video. The SKN CEO recreated Bey’s beautiful pink blazer and her long sleeve crop top and mini skirt outfit from the classic video.
6. Candiace Dillard-Bassett
The Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard-Bassett slayed in an Ivy Park body suit that the iconic star wore to promote one of her previous releases.