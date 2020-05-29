FASHION FILES: 10 Times John Boyega Was Our Yoruba Bae

When I saw John Boyega’s name trending on Twitter the other day, I got scared.

In these times, you never know what’s going on when folks are trending, but when I clicked on his name and saw what the deal was, I couldn’t have been more relieved—and proud.

The 28-year Nigerian-British actor clearly had enough of the racist Star Wars fanbase and the continuous police brutality and deaths of unarmed Black people such as George Floyd, that he took to social team to let everyone know that he is not here for anymore “racist white people.”

“A black man was just murdered in cold blood in the street stateside again, while saying he can’t breathe. That’s a continuous cycle going on,” he said. “Although I don’t live in the States, I’m black. So I’ll say it again: fuck you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don’t fucking like it, go suck a d*ck.”

“You lot can’t rattle me. I’m not the guy to be rattled,” he continues. “I wasn’t raised by no weak people.”

I love John Boyega for chatting as himself, not code-switching into a-political neutral actor mode. pic.twitter.com/MP1Qo7tnK0 — Chimene Suleyman (@chimenesuleyman) May 28, 2020

He also got on Twitter to make his point:

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Pls. I am Yoruba. All your chit chatter on this here app won’t cut into this soul. Thunder fire you. pic.twitter.com/6wdpPOIODX — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Unlike Shameik Moore who got on Blue Ivy’s Twitter and showed his entire ass by blaming Black people for police violence and using the GOP’s tired talking point “what about Black on Black crime?” John put his career in Hollywood on the line, reminding folks that he cannot be co-opted. Ever.

At HelloBeautiful, we can’t help but to stan a proud, Black man. So to celebrate all that melanated goodness, here are 10 times John proved that he was our Yoruba Bae, always:

FASHION FILES: 10 Times John Boyega Was Our Yoruba Bae was originally published on hellobeautiful.com