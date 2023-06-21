Fashion RICO? Rhuigi Villaseñor Accused Of Stealing Funds From RHUDE To Support Lavish Lifestyle

CLOSE

One of the culture’s most popular designers have some explaining to do.is accused of finessing funds from his RHUDE brand to live a soft life.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Los Angeles creative is being accused of some suspect business actions by his partner.

According to The Los Angeles Times George Robertson, a 20% owner in the label, claims Rhuigi has been doing what he wants when he wants with no consideration to his partners or the agreed upon business model. Villaseñor has been said to been “pilfering the Rhude Companies’ coffers” to front his expensive bills, including those for “private jet travel, Italian vacations, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and a collection of $100,000 watches” the story reads.

Rhuigi is also said to host private sales for VIP clients and pocket 100% of the profits. “He has taken advantage of his power and control over the Rhude Companies’ products, designs, bank accounts and financial records to enrich himself to Robertson’s detriment,” the lawsuit states.

Robertson also alleges that the streetwear company sells over $30 million dollars worth of goods but he was only paid out a mere $41,000 for his stake. The investor says he contributed $50,000 back in 2016 but the two apparently fell out just a couple of years later. He also states that he brought the company several high-profile connections through his work as a songwriter in the music business (he co-wrote LMFAO hit “Sexy and I Know It”).

You can read through the entire filing above, as we await Villaseñor to comment on the matter.

