Father’s Day Gift Guide: 7 Gifts Your Old Man Will Use Year Round

For The Dad That Loves To Cook
For some dads, cooking is therapeutic, while others love to showcase their love by creating a delicious meal. No matter where you ole’ man sits on the scale, he needs the best seasonings for his recipes. This is where The Nice Spice by Kitchen Envy comes into play. Known as the brainchild of Instagram fan-favorite chef Jai Nice aka @CookingwithJai, the set includes eight seasoning blends that range from an Everyday Blend to Caribbean Curry Powder. Help your dad step his cooking game up with this must-have collection.Shop Now
For The Dad That Loves Whiskey
Is your father a whiskey man? If so, look no further than Champagne Papi, aka Drake’s popular whiskey, Virginia Black. The whisky balances sweet oak and honied cherry flavors that offers a smooth palate. Plus, the bottle’s gold finish and textured design adds stylish flair to any home bar.Shop Now
For The Dad That Loves Fragrances
Most people have reservations about purchasing a fragrance for someone. After all, folks have unique taste regarding their preferred scent profiles. However, if your father enjoys a fresh, unforgettable scent that’s far from overwhelming, Tom Ford’s Grey Vetiver is the way to go. It has notes of orange flower, grapefruit, nutmeg, pimento, vetiver, and oakmoss, providing a sweet and citrusy meets woodsy and spicy aroma. Dad will love it!Shop Now
For The Dad That Loves Fitness
We can appreciate a man that knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. That said, if your father is new to the fitness game or prefers to break a sweat in the comfort of his own home, the Peloton Stationary Bike is a great place to start. The popular machine takes total body workouts to the next level courtesy of various classes offered through membership to build a custom fitness plan.Shop Now
For Dads That Love Brandy
There’s a reason why brandy is a favorite for seasoned drinkers. Brandy boasts fruit flavors, goes down smooth, and gets better with time. It makes sense that collectors typically have a few Brandy bottles stocked in their collection. So, if you want to give your father’s collection a stylish and delicious upgrade, it may be wise to add Ciroc VS to your shopping list. This palate-pleasing find features notes of fresh fruit, vanilla, and a touch of French oak that speaks to our love of all things luxury.Shop Now
For The Dad That Needs a New Shaving Kit
Like women, men play absolutely no games regarding their grooming routine — especially the bearded baes. It’s standard for men to have a trusted shaving kit on hand at all times to keep their self-care practice in order. With that in mind, Bevel’s Shave Kit continues to be a preferred choice for men. The set comes equipped with a pre-shave oil, shave cream, post-shave balm, and blades to ensure that healthy-looking skin is a factor.Shop Now
For Dads That Love Tequila
If your old man has a deep affinity for tequila, the DeLéon Anejo Tequila may be your best bet. Although tequila does have a reputation for going down harshly, Diddy’s creation is in a league of its own. This agave-rich find puts the “S” in smooth and boasts flavor notes of caramel and oak that make for a delicious treat. Plus, the bottle is designed perfectly to elevate your home decor.Shop Now