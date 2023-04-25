First Look Images For BET+’s Upcoming Dark Comedy Series ‘Average Joe’ Starring Deon Cole

CLOSE

BET+ announces its summer premiere date for a new dark comedy series “Average Joe,” starring comedian and award-winning actor Deon Cole. Read more details about the upcoming series inside.

Cole is taking his talents from the comedy stage to the screen to star in a gritty comedy series alongside Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Michael Trucco, Ashley Olivia Fisher, and Pasha Lychnikoff.

“Average Joe” follows plumber Joe Washington (Deon Cole), who discovers that his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where it is and a bloody, violent confrontation triggers a chain of events forcing Joe and his close-knit circle out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race to find the truth and the millions. The series is inspired by the life of Robb Cullen, who executive produces the series alongside McG.

Official series description:

There will be ten one hour episodes released weekly starting June 26, 2023. Stay tuned for more details to come.

