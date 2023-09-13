Flared Pants & NSFW Dresses: The Best (& Worst) Looks Spotted At The 2023 MTV VMAs

CLOSE

From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion artfully performing a drool-worthy rendition of “Bongos,” to Diddy accepting the Global Icon Award ahead of dropping his star-studded album, The Love Album: On The Grid, this Friday.

The mogul also delivered a medley of songs like classics “I’ll Be Missing You,” “It’s All About the Benjamins,” “Bad Boy For Life,” “Last Night,” “Mo Money Mo Problems,” and “I Need A Girl Part 2.” He took the stage with his doppelganger son, King Combs, as well as Keyshia Cole and Yung Miami.

After accepting the award, he captured the audience’s attention with a speech, instructing people to center love in their lives and not let hard times stop them from following their dreams.

“Love wins, y’all. Love wins. This is so surreal. I would be in the clubs dancing in New York, doing my Diddy bop, and then people would see me and they would cast me for videos. That’s how I fell in love with the music industry. I saw the executives and I wanted to chase that dream,” he said. “You just gotta keep dreaming. I know sometimes, you get hit with those hard things… I thank God for this choice that he made for me to be able to touch you with my music, give you a good time, make you dance, make you feel good, that’s the only intention.”

Elsewhere in the broadcast, there was Nicki Minaj who played host to the night’s festivities. She even premiered a new song on stage, which featured a few barbs at her contemporaries who were sitting in the crowd. Yikes.

Drama aside, the celebrities pulled out some of their best and worst ‘fits. See some of the most memorable below.

