CLOSE

But some remain in the middle, including Floyd Mayweather, who’s not ready to pass judgment just yet.

During a recent episode of The Pivot, a podcast hosted by NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. the boxing champion chopped it up with his fellow athletes for nearly an hour.

Early in the conversation, Mayweather is asked about his relationship with NBA Youngboy, with whom his daughter shares a son. After expressing that he speaks to him daily, he directs his attention to Diddy’s legal woes.

“I’m not going to speak bad about P. Diddy ’cause he’s still a Black man. Mistakes happen. I can’t say if it is or it’s not a mistake,” Mayweather says. “Things happen in life, and P. Diddy’s business is P. Diddy’s business. It’s not my job or anyone else’s job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man while he’s down.”

He explains that if his daughter were in a similar predicament that Diddy allegedly put women in, it would bother him.

“My take on it is, it’s not my business,” he adds. “I don’t think it’s right at all. I don’t condone it. Even if that happened to my daughter, I would be hurt, but that’s a choice that my daughter made.”

Ryan Clark jumps in to correct Mayweather because if Diddy did assault those women, it’s in no way their fault.

“We have to be very careful when talking about women. If those things are true, that wasn’t a decision they made. That’s something that was done to them,” Clark says before clarifying he doesn’t know if the accusations are true. “If those things did happen to those women, not only is it not right, it’s also not their fault.”

He wasn’t the only person to disagree with Mayweather’s stance. See social media’s reactions below.

Floyd Mayweather Refuses To Speak Badly About Diddy: “He’s Still A Black Man” was originally published on cassiuslife.com