Fly High: DeSean Jackson Will Retire As A Philadelphia Eagle

Jackson, 36, a Los Angeles native, was drafted in 2008 by the Eagles in the second round as the 49th overall pick. He played 15 seasons in the league for seven different teams, including two stints as an Eagle.

His explosive speed belied his 5’9 stature, which some insiders believe may have dropped him to the second round. But he was a key offensive threat for the Eagles in his first six seasons from 2008-2013, earning his only three Pro Bowl appearances along the way. On Dec. 19, 2010, Jackson had one of the most memorable plays of his career, returning a punt for 65 yards for a walk-off touchdown against the New York Giants. It’s a play that earned the title ‘The Miracle in New Meadowlands.’

“DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play,” Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine.”

Jackson will be honored at Sunday’s game when the Eagles play the San Francisco 49ers and is the game’s honorary captain. Per the press release, Jackson and Darren Sproles share the Eagles team record for punt return touchdowns with four.

In his career, Jackson also earned these achievements:

He is the first player in NFL history to earn Pro Bowl honors at two positions – kick returner and wide receiver.

He tied the NFL record with eight touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a single season.

His 52.8 yards per score average during the 2009 season was the highest in NFL history among players with at least 10 touchdowns in a season. His walk-off punt return touchdown was the first ever in the NFL. And though he never played in a Super Bowl, Jackson was on the roster when the L.A. Rams won Super Bowl LVI and was awarded a ring. In an interview with Hollywood Life in 2021, he correctly predicted that his 15th season would be his last. “Being so long in the NFL and playing after this season will be my 15th year,” Jackson told TVTalk host Lanae Brody. “I never try and put a number on it, but I know at this point where I’m at now, I’m like, “Man, how much longer do I have at this? I try to play every year as is and at the end of the year kind of re-evaluate and see where I’m at.” He concluded, “Maybe a year or two. I always said the year 15, so I’m in year 14 now. Maybe this year and one year and live for my life after football.” See how social media is saluting his potentially Hall of Fame-worthy career below.

