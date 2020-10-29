Former DHS Official Miles Taylor Reveals He Was Behind Scathing Trump NYT Op-Ed

Miles Taylor, a former official at the Department of Homeland Security, revealed himself to be the author of a scathing op-ed piece blasting President Donald Trump. Taylor suggested that he and others under Trump’s administration are beginning and will continue to speak out against the former business mogul as a means of a “resistance” from within the White House.

Back in September 2018, Taylor, who wrote under the pen name Anonymous, issued the op-ed piece “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” ahead of publishing the book A Warning in November 2019. Now that Taylor’s identity has been revealed, he recently self-published a piece on the Medium platform that further explains the revelation.

From Medium:

History will also record the names of those souls who had everything to lose but stood up anyway, including Trump officials Fiona Hill, Michael McKinley, John Mitnick, Elizabeth Neumann, Bob Shanks, Olivia Troye, Josh Venable, Alexander Vindman, and many more. I applaud their courage. These are not “Deep Staters” who conspired to thwart their boss. Many of them were Trump supporters, and all of them are patriots who accepted great personal risks to speak candidly about a man they’ve seen retaliate and even incite violence against his opponents. (I’ve likewise experienced the cost of condemning the President, as doing so has taken a considerable toll on my job, daily life, marriage, finances, and personal safety.)

These public servants were not intimidated. And you shouldn’t be either. As descendants of revolutionaries, honest dissent is part of our American character, and we must reject the culture of political intimidation that’s been cultivated by this President. That’s why I’m writing this note — to urge you to speak out if you haven’t. While I hope a few more Trump officials will quickly find their consciences, your words are now more important than theirs. It’s time to come forward and shine a light on the discord that’s infected our public discourse. You can speak loudest with your vote and persuade others with your voice. Don’t be afraid of open debate. As I’ve said before, there is no better screen test for truth than to see it audition next to delusion.

The entire piece is worthy of a read and largely explains Taylor’s intentions, and he still declares himself as a member of the Republican Party so this rebuke isn’t fueled by partisan division or differing ideologies.

There was some measurable reaction on social media, namely Twitter, and we’ve got those comments from all sides below. Most especially, a grilling from CNN’s Chris Cuomo, which you’ll see first in the playlist below.

