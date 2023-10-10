Former Pornstar Mia Khalifa Fired From Playboy Over Israel-Palestine Comments

CLOSE

The former pornstar’s deal with Playboy has been dissolved for her tweets about the bombing that are pro-Palestine.

“Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal,” the Lebanese-American said in a tweet that has since been deleted. “I just wanna make sure there’s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they’ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books.”

Even after the onslaught of hate she got online over the weekend, she hit harder, writing, “I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists.”

She adds that those not on the side of the Palestinians are “on the wrong side of apartheid.”

In response to her comments, Playboy cut ties with Khalifa –who releases spicy content on their platform– sending an email to its subscribers on Monday saying there’s no coming back from her disparaging the hundreds of innocent lives taken in the attack.

While the platform uplifts free speech, what Khalifa was spewing has no place on Playboy.

“We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform. Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children,” reads the statement. “At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand that her words and actions have consequences.”

Khalifa was a performer on the legendary magazine’s Playboy Centerfold platform, which, like OnlyFans, connects content creators directly with their fans for a monthly fee.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians have been mounting since the 1940s over who the land truly belongs to. The UN attempted to split the territory in 1947, but Palestine didn’t agree with the ruling. Thousands have been killed over the years but the number has been especially high this year after Israeli forces waged war on the Palestinians in the West Bank. The Palestinians have also allegedly faced apartheid.

Hamas has since seized control, but the heated history is only the latest chapter with a war as recently as 2021 that left at least 250 people dead in Gaza.

Israel has since declared war on Hamas after the attack on Saturday.

We reached out to Mia Khalifa for comment and have yet to get a response.

See how social media is reacting to Khalifa’s opinions below.

