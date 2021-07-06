CLOSE
From Hits to Hollywood: A List of 50 Cent’s Greatest Songs To Celebrate His G-Day

Posted 11 hours ago

50 Cent

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

In 2000, Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, came into the world of hip hop on fire. He produced Power of the Dollar for Columbia Records and just days before the planned release he was shot and the album was never released. Two years later, the South Jamaica Queens rapper released a compilation album Guess Who’s Back which led to Eminem discovering and later signing him to Shady Records under Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment. 50 Cent’s tenacity to succeed in music and entertainment is apparent from the beginning of his journey to now.

From hits to Hollywood, 50 Cent continued to level up as his career progressed. He released his first major-label album with Get Rich or Die Tryin’ which is how he became one of the world’s best selling rappers rising to prominence as the leader of the all-star East Coast hip hop collective G-Unit. 50 Cent founded G-Unit Records in 2003, and signed his friends Young Buck, Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo.

Since then, 50 Cent has released six albums including his most recent with Street King Immortal.  He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won several awards including a Grammy, 13 Billboard Music Awards, 6  World Music Awards, 3 American Music Awards and 4 BET Awards.

The rapper had a seamless transition into television and film acting when he appeared in the semi-autobiographical film Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2005, the war film Home of the Brave in 2006 and crime thriller film Righteous Kill in 2008. Fans are most familiar with his success as an executive producer and talent in the widely successful Starz crime drama television series Power, which has a number of spin-offs in the works.

To celebrate the continuous progression of 50 Cent’s entertainment journey, let’s reminisce on some of his greatest songs to date. Happy Birthday, 50!

1. In Da Club

Source:50 Cent

This song was played in every club across the world. 

2. 21 Questions

Source:50 Cent

What a love song 50 Cent? A classic featuring Nate Dogg and the video starred a young Meagan Good. 

3. P.I.M.P.

Source:50 Cent

The duality from “21 Questions” to “P.I.M.P.” One of 50’s best single to date and the remix features Snoop Dogg and G-Unit.

4. Many Men

Source:50 Cent

Imagine being shot 9 times and living to tell the story of how you sought successful vengeance. A hit about a hit, and 50 Cent effortlessly got away with it. 

5. Wanksta

Source:50 Cent

50 Cent has always happily popped his sh*t and called out the smoke and mirrors.  His hit song”Wanksta” did just that. 

6. Window Shopper

Source:50 Cent

A lot of flexing going on in this one, but what’s new? It ain’t flexing if you got it. 

7. Just A Lil Bit

Source:50 Cent

50 Cent had the 2000’s going crazy in the club. He was guaranteed to give fans a hit to dance to. 

8. Magic Stick

Source:50 Cent

We definitely shouldn’t have been listening to this back in the day, but he was talking a good bedroom game. 

9. I Get Money

Source:50 Cent

50 Cent infamously said, “I run New York.” At this time, he certainly had New York hip hop in a chokehold influencing the sounds of the late New York rapper Pop Smoke. 

10. What Up Gangsta

Source:50 Cent

50 Cent notoriously created a life for himself retelling the stories of his wild life within his music and later on the big screen. Respect! Happy Birthday, 50 Cent! 

