Gabrielle Union Brought The Style To Her ‘The Perfect Find’ Press Tour

Gabrielle Union is on a press tour for her upcoming Netflix movie The Perfect Find, and honey is giving us all kinds of fierce style! From Michael Kors to Versace, Union is serving in what may be her best press tour looks yet!
Union is known for her warm personality and impeccable style. Any day, you can catch her on Instagram pulling on our heartstrings with her heartfelt posts or giving us a fashion moment that goes on to live rent-free in our heads. She was recently in the press for the 50/50 comments she made regarding her and her husband Dwayne’s financial responsibilities. And while she may be going half on the bills, when it comes to her looks, the “Mary Jane” actress’s style is 100 percent all her.
The entrepreneur has been spotted in NYC lately donning some voguish threads we had to share with our audience. Jump in below to check out how good Mrs. Union-Wade looks while grinding in these streets.
1. All white separatesSource:Getty
Today might be a rainy day in NYC, but Gabrielle Union-Wade provided an angelic light in a white blouse and matching white trousers. She partnered the look with a cream, orange, and blue purse.
2. VersaceSource:Getty
Pretty in Pink never rang so true. Gabrielle Union-Wade was seen leaving ‘Good Morning America’ sporting a Versace tweed coat, a pink satin skirt, and Tiffany and Co jewels.
3. Michael KorsSource:Getty
Michael Kors never looked so chic as it does draped on Union’s slim frame. The actress wore this dashing look with a grey statement necklace and brown pointy heels.
4. MarniSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union-Wade took this black and white Marni look to another level with her classy persona and fit body. She complemented the mixed-pattern look with a white Kate Spade NY mini bag.
5. Prada BagSource:Getty
The Perfect Find actress added to her youthful glow in this brown leather crop top and white skirt combo. She topped this casual look off with a color-block Prada bag and Prada sandals.
6. Little Black DressSource:Getty
You can never go wrong with an LBD. Union-Wade took the plunge in this black halter top dress that fit in the waist and flared out at the legs, featuring fringe beading at the hem. She accented this look with black shoes and gold jewelry.