Politics

Gavin Newsom’s Mocking of Donald Trump On Social Media Has Broken Fox News

Published on August 21, 2025

Source: Getty Images / Gavin Newsom / Fox News

California Governor Gavin Newsom is showing just how ridiculous Donald Trump is, and Orange Mussolini’s loyal fans at Fox News can’t seem to understand Newsom’s clever tactics.

Fox News host Dana Perino can’t wrap her MAGA mind around Newsom’s constant trolling of Donald Trump on social media. While every other American who absolutely can’t stand Felon 47 gets what Newsom is doing, by expertly mocking Trump, using his penchant for nonsensical rants in all caps on Truth Social, Perino and her fellow Fox News clowns have been acting confused by Newsom fighting fire with fire and attacking the president’s massive ego.

“The other thing is, or the debate, the other thing for me is that for the last week, Gavin Newsom and I, why am I giving him advice?” Perino said. “You have to stop it with the Twitter thing.”

“I don’t know where his wife is,” she continued. “If I were his wife, I would say, you are making a fool of yourself. Stop it.”

“Do not, do not let your staff tweet,” she added. “And if you’re doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over. And if you, he’s got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little bit more serious.”

It’s clear the former White House  Press Secretary for George W. Bush is missing the point that Newsom is brilliantly making by mocking the current president by showing how dumb he looks and sounds when he posts on social media.

Social Media Is Loving Gavin Newsom’s Trolling of Donald Trump

Social media has been clowing the news network for being BIG MAD at Gavin Newsom for showing exactly how stupid and ridiculous their orange lord and savior sounds in his posts.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Gavin Newsom’s Mocking of Donald Trump On Social Media Has Broken Fox News  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

