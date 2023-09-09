Get Ready For The NFL Season With The Best Sports Podcasts From The Urban One Podcast Network 9/09/23

CLOSE

The 2023 NFL season Is here and with the games officially underway, football fans around the country are gearing up for 18 weeks of straight action. This past week, we witnessed an unexpected upset as the Detroit Lions triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting season. Are you ready for the next 18 weeks of the greatest sport in America? To help you stay informed and engaged with all the latest sports news, upsets, and predictions for the NFL season, we’ve curated a list of the best sports podcasts to keep you in the know.

In the “I Hate The Homies” podcast, hosts Rock T, GRIFF, and Supa Dave are brimming with enthusiasm about the return of both College and Professional football. They dive into Coach Prime’s success and discuss the matchups, including Florida State and Duke. It’s clear that these passionate fans are ready to dissect every play and pick apart their favorite teams’ performances.

Meanwhile, the “Dead End Sports” podcast is getting down to business with a series of episodes ranking the top players and coaches in the NFL for the 2023 season. From the top 10 NFL quarterbacks to the best coaches, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, cornerbacks, edge rushers, and linebackers, they leave no stone unturned in their quest to provide fans with expert insights and analysis. Did your team make the list? Check out who did and didn’t make the list below.

So, whether you’re a die-hard football fanatic, updating your fantasy lineup, or just a casual observer, these sports podcasts are your ticket to staying informed and engaged throughout the NFL season. Tune in, join the conversation, and get ready for a season filled with exciting plays, unexpected upsets, and unforgettable moments.

Here Are 5 Podcast Episodes To Get Up To Date On The NFL Season Brought To You By The Urban One Podcast Network:

