Google Unveils New Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Smartphones & Wearables Featuring New A.I. Technology

It’s Google’s turn to show the world what its latest smartphones and wearables can do that the competition can’t.

On Wednesday, October 4, Google unveiled its new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphone lineup, Pixel Buds Pro, and two new smartwatches, the Fitbit Charge 6 plus Pixel Watch 2.

Here is everything we learned about the new devices that will benefit from Google’s advancements in artificial intelligence technology.

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro

Google’s Pixel smartphones have yet to achieve the global popularity that Apple’s iPhone or Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones enjoy.

But, in the same breath, the Alphabet-owned company is using its advancements in artificial intelligence to give the Pixel 8 and Pixel Pro 8 a significant boost over the competition.

Underneath the hood of both models is Google’s latest and most powerful mobile processor, the Tensor G3, which provides both devices with more AI and machine learning capabilities.

So what does that mean exactly? Well, that means features like call screening, blocking spam, audio editing, and summarizing web pages improve significantly, which should make fans of the Pixel phone happy.

The Tensor G3’s muscle is flexed with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s new camera system, which benefits significantly from AI. Both phones feature an updated primary camera and ultrawide lens (the Pixel 8 Pro has a bigger one), delivering better Macro Focus and photos and video in low-light situations.

The editing tools will leave you amazed and possibly worried at the same time. Magic Editor is Google’s new experimental editing experience that will allow users to use AI to swap out faces in a group photo to get that perfect shot.

It’s the perfect tool when taking photos with your kids who won’t smile simultaneously or the pet that won’t stay still. The magic eraser tool is back and works better than ever.

Taking photos using the telephoto lens also gets a boost from AI, improving the quality of the images that generally look noisy when taken at such a distance.

Video Boost will see your Pixel 8 Pro’s Tensor G3 chip pair with Google’s powerful data centers to apply cutting-edge processing for some eye-popping videos.

The higher-end Pixel 8 Pro also features a thermometer that could measure body temperature pending approval from the FDA.

Starting prices are $699 for the Pixel 8 and $999 for the Pixel Pro 8, a $100 increase from the previous model. Both phones will arrive on October 12 and have up to seven years of support.

Fitbit Charge 6

Google has been adding its touch to Fitbit’s health trackers since completing its acquisition of the company in 2021, and it shows in the new Fitbit Charge 6.

Here’s what’s new with the latest model:

The Fitbit Charge 6 features all of the Google Updates, including Google Maps and Google Wallet, and will require users for the first time to log in with their Google accounts.

Navigating the watch is much simpler thanks to a new haptic side button.

There are 20 new exercise modes, including surfing, skiing, CrossFit, and HIIT workouts.

The Fitbit 6 Charge can be paired with gym equipment, allowing wearers to use it as a heart rate monitor. Right now, it can pair with Peloton, NordicTrack, and Tonal equipment, with more brands to be added in the future.

The Fitbit Charge 6’s heart rate sensor is 60% more accurate than the previous model.

The Fitbit Charge 6 arrives on October 12 and will cost $159.95. That’s $20 cheaper than Charge 5.

Pixel Watch 2

The Pixel Watch 2 promises that wearers can wear the device all day and night thanks to the housing being made from 100% recycled aluminum, making it 10% lighter and allowing for a more comfortable fit.

Underneath the hood is a new all-new, quad-core CPU providing a smoother and more robust performance. Paired with a low-power co-processor promising to deliver 24 hours of battery life even with the always-on display activated.

New and more accurate sensors deliver better health insights, and the addition of Fitbit’s Body Response System, powered by a new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor, uses machine learning to help point out possible signs of stress.

The Pixel Watch 2 comes in three colors and costs $349 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and $399 for 4G LTE at the Google Store, Fitbit.com, and select retailers worldwide, including your preferred carriers.

You can pick one up beginning October 12.

Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro is a major refresh from the previous model. It features numerous AI-enhanced improvements for clear voice calling. Conversation Detection that allows you to respond to someone without taking out your Pixel Buds Pro.

Your mobile gaming experience also improves thanks to Google minimizing the inherent latency with gaming on Bluetooth.

You can also pre-order Pixel Buds Pro in the newest colors for $199.99.

