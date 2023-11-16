Grand Marnier Unveils (W)rapping Paper With Teezo Touchdown Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip Hop [Photos]

CLOSE

Teezo Touchdown is shaping up to be a breakout artist of the year. With a fan-favorite album, opening for Travis Scott on his Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour and several partnerships under his belt, he’s having a lovely 2023. To add to the holiday cheer, Teezo collaborated with Grand Marnier to unveil their (W)rapping Paper program and celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop. Read more and check out a gallery from the special collab inside.

This holiday season, the beloved fine cognac and bitter orange liqueur Grand Marnier introduces its new (W)rapping Paper program. The liquor brand collaborated with rock and rap artist Teezo Touchdown and luxury Black-owned gifting company UNWRP for its latest collection.

The program toasts to the holidays, meaningful moments, and 50 years of hip hop with limited-edition wrapping paper, gift (w)rap content, custom cocktail kits and a donation to The Hip Hop Museum.

Here’s how the program comes to life:

Limited-edition (W)rapping Paper + Cocktail Kit: Together, UNWRP and Grand Marnier have collaboratively designed a unique holiday (w)rapping paper in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, drawing inspiration from Teezo Touchdown, featuring musical devices and players that chronicle how music lovers have listened to hip hop throughout the decades. Consumers can purchase a Grand Margarita holiday cocktail kit while supplies last which includes all the ingredients to create Teezo Touchdown’s twist on the delicious drink, along with stylish garnishes and a free custom (w)rapping paper.

Link to Purchase: www.cocktailcourier.com/product/grand-marnier-holiday-margarita-kit SRP: $104.99

Gift (W)rap Content w/ Teezo: To learn more about the “grand encounters” that have shaped Teezo Touchdown’s journey in the music industry, Grand Marnier created video content featuring Teezo wrapping bottles of Grand Marnier and unwrapping other unique gifts, to be released across Grand Marnier’s Instagram ( @grandmarnierusa ) and YouTube on November 28th.

The Hip Hop Museum Donation: In a commitment to commemorating the history of hip hop, Grand Marnier is making a donation to The Hip Hop Museum, set to open its doors within a housing community in the Bronx in 2025. Funds from Grand Marnier will support the museum's research and curation of exhibits and collections.

Grand Encounter Events: This holiday season, New York and Houston residents (21+) are invited to immerse themselves into the world of Grand Marnier by visiting the Grand Encounter experience in their cities. They'll enjoy special hip hop performances and be able to purchase the Grand Margarita cocktail kit – making holiday shopping a little easier!

Check out photos from the special collaboration, featuring Teezo Touchdown below:

Grand Marnier Unveils (W)rapping Paper With Teezo Touchdown Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip Hop [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com