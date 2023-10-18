Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Hit All-Time High, X Reacts

CLOSE

It looks like The Little Mermaid will soon become a Mommy, allegedly.

The Shade Room acquired photos from Splash News, showing the Chloe x Halle singer and her boyfriend rapper DDG walking in Santa Monica. Despite sporting oversized sweats, Halle appears to have an undeniable baby bump. Making her a trending topic on social media almost instantly.

Neither Halle nor DDG have confirmed that they are expecting, but the streets are watching and talking.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) there is a contingent of folks who seem to believe that 26-year-old DDG isn’t “good enough” for the 23-year-old starlet who is fresh off the biggest year of her career after starring in the live action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Another prevailing narrative is that a pregnancy early in an artist’s career is somehow the beginning of the end for them.

However, some fans are continuing to support the singer/actress.

DDG, a native of Pontiac, Michigan, got famous with skits and songs on YouTube. He and Bailey recently posted a series of Snapchat videos with him trying to keep up with his famous girlfriend’s shopping habits. Her desires went from $500 teacups to a $30,000 pair of earrings leaving the rapper dejected and asking his viewers if he should “abort the mission.”

Earlier this year, the rapper released a nearly four-minute song called “Famous” where he took shots at Halle saying, “the hardest thing he ever did was fall in love with “a famous bitch” and that all he ever asked her to do was “basic shit.”

He adds, in part, “It’s a couple things about your job I wanna know (I do)

When you shoot your movie, do these niggas turn you on? (On)When you leave the set, do y’all still text each other phone? (Phone) Just because they filmin’ it, it don’t mean that it ain’t wrong.”

The song which details his insecurity and fragility has not endeared him to fans of the starlet, but as for the future of the young couple—only time will tell.

See more reactions from social media in the gallery.

Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Hit All-Time High, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com