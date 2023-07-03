Halle Bailey Serves Bawdy In A White Bikini

Halle Bailey is rocking a sexy white bikini on Instagram – and her 6 million followers can’t get enough of it. Posing in the sun with her signature goddess locs gracing her hips, the “Little Mermaid” star’s swimsuit is perfect for hot days, a dip in the pool, and everything in between.
Halle is known to serve classic beauty, style, and body on social media. This fun swim look is no different. Showing off the singer-actress’s killer curves, long legs, and fun personality, the swimsuit post is summer body goals.
Halle completed the look with her long tresses to the side and natural make-up. As her caption states, she is the “girl of our dreams.”
Fans and celebrities instantly took to Halle’s comment section showing love for the look. “wow wow wow,” wrote @hermusicofficial, and “Goddess,” wrote @yarashahidi. We could not agree more!
Today’s post is not the first time the Atlanta native has slayed on Instagram in white. Check out our curated gallery below for our favorite all-white looks from the 23-year-old songstress. From short bodycon and corset dresses to casual coordinates and swimwear, you will find inspiration for your next all-white event.
1. White SophisticationSource:Instagram
Wearing a long white satin August Getty gown, Halle shows off every curve in this sophisticated evening look.
2. Corset CoutureSource:Instagram
Halle proves that she is the “best one can ever have” in a white bodycon dress. Set off with a white corset, strong shoulders, and hip ruching, the look was sexy, daring, and flirty.
3. All White Everything
Halle took to Instagram in 2022 rocking an three-piece look with the caption, “All-white everything.” Donning a white bra top, cardigan, and sarong-style skirt, the ensemble showed off her killer abs and evolving style.
4. Gucci GoddessSource:Instagram
Halle arrived to the 2023 Met Gala in a flowered gown that had everyone talking. Covered in sparkled pearlescent ruffles and details, the outfit was perfectly tailored for the “mermaid princess.”
5. White and Gold PerfectionSource:Instagram
Halle walked the Kid’s Choice Awards’ red carpet in a body-hugging white dress. Pairing the dress with gold strappy shoes and accessories, the look gave style and attitude.