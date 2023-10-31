CLOSE

Happy Halloween ! Let the frightening festivities begin. Most goons and goblins celebrated the holiday over the weekend, but if you need a little more excitement, we have the perfect list for you. Be sure to watch the best spooky movies of 2023 this evening. Check out the trailers inside.

The horrifying season of Halloween is finally here. Many fans enjoyed the terrifying festivities over the weekend: going to haunted houses, trick or treating, and dressing up in the most elaborate costumes. The actual creepy holiday falls on today (Oct. 31) when people may take their children safely door-to-door for sweet treats or opt for a night in with their spooky friends.

If you choose to do the ladder, we have curated a special list of scary movies for you, your family and friends to enjoy. There were several horror releases this year. From Haunted Mansion to The Exorcist, there is a film that will get the entire family excited. For something more lighthearted, watch The Blackening, which debuted June 2023. Keep it terrifying with something more haunting by watching Netflix’s Sister Death, which was released a few days ago on Oct. 27.

Who doesn’t love a themed movie night? Grab your popcorn, candy corn, cozy blankets, fall drinks and binge some of 2023’s scariest releases. Happy Halloween, freaks!

Check out a gallery of 2023’s most frightening movie trailers and see what tickles your scary below:

Halloween ‘What to Watch’ List: 11 Scary Movies To Binge This Halloween was originally published on globalgrind.com