Happy 50th Birthday, Jay-Z! Here Are 15 Of His Most Dapper Red Carpet Moments

Walking and living legend, Jay-Z also known as Sean Carter, turns 50 today. With all the contributions he has made to the music, fashion, and advocacy worlds, this should be a national holiday.
1. JAY-Z LEAVING HIS MTV VMA’S AFTER PARTY, 2016Source:Getty
Jay-Z gave an all black casual look as he left his MTV VMA after party.
2. JAY-Z AT THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF REASONABLE DOUBT EVENT, 2016Source:Getty
Jay-Z looked dapper in an off-white suit at the 20th Anniversary of Reasonable Doubt event.
3. JAY-Z AT HIS EVENT TO ANNOUNCE THE KALIEF BROWDER DOCUSERIES, 2016Source:Getty
Jay-Z knows how to wear a suit, okay?! He looked extra handsome at the announcement of his new docuseries on Kalief Browder. Here he is posing with Venida Browder, Kalief’s mother.
4. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE HEADING TO THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2018Source:Getty
Whew, Chile. This duo always manages to look like a million bucks. Jay-Z and Beyonce were en route to the annual Roc Nation Brunch looking like new money.
5. JAY-Z AND TYLER THE CREATOR AT THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMYS, 2018Source:Getty
Jay-Z rocked an all black suit and a serious face as he posed alongside Tyler the Creator at the 2018 Grammy Awards.
6. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2015Source:Getty
Now Jay-Z definitely looks good in a suit, but he always looks better when Beyonce is by his side. Here they are at the 2015 MET Gala.
7. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019Source:Getty
This couple is CLEAN! The dynamic duo arrived at the 2019 Roc Nation brunch in coordinated pastels.
8. JAY-Z AT THE 50TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2008Source:Getty
In a rare solo picture of Jay-Z, the rapper posed in a black, fly tuxedo on the red carpet go the 2008 Grammy Awards.
9. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce set the stage on fire at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in South Africa. Can we get into this grey suit and medallion combo?
10. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018Source:Getty
In a quick wardrobe change, Jay-Z slipped out of his grey suit and donned this maroon two-piece. I’m digging the way he experiments with color.
11. JAY-Z ATTENDS L.A. REID’S MUSIC VISIONARY AWARD EVENT, 2006Source:Getty
Jay-Z looked cool, calm and collected in a casual beige ensemble at L.A. Reid’s Music Visionary Award Event.
12. JAY-Z AT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR CEREMONY, 2016Source:Getty
Jay Z hit the stage of the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony with a fresh haircut, black suit, and swag on a million.
13. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT SOLANGE KNOWLES’ WEDDING, 2014Source:Getty
I personally love that Solange Knowles had her attendees in off-white colors. Jay and Bey were dressed to impress with Bey in a simple bodycon dress and Jay in a two-piece suit.
14. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2014Source:Getty
From Marcy Projects to red carpet galas. Jay-Z and his beautiful wife did it up on the red carpet for the 2014 MET Gala.
15. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT “THE LION KING” EUROPEAN PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty
Jay-Z’s style has evolved so much over the years. His suit game is unbelievably strong. Here he is on the red carpet of the European premiere of “The Lion King” clad in a dapper black suit.