With parents like Jay Z and Beyonce, Blue has been able to walk the red carpet at some of the most exclusive events. Of course, she wears nothing but the best. In honor of this young queen’s eighth birthday, we’re looking at all the times Blue Ivy Carter gave adorable, fashionable looks.

Happy 9th Birthday, Blue Ivy Carter! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium Source:Getty MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Jay-Z walks with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as they tour the field before the start of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

2. Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” – Red Carpet Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

3. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 18: Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter attend The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

4. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

5. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: (L-R) Beyonce, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

6. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce at THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS broadcast live on both coasts from New York Citys Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at a new time, 7:30-11:00 PM, live ET/4:30-8:00 PM, live PT, on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

7. The 59th Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 12: Jay Z with daughter Blue Ivy Carter at THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

8. The 59th GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Show Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Singer Solange Knowles, hip hop artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

9. Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game Source:Getty NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 19: Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

10. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 28: Singer Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

11. Beyonce’s Lemonade on HBO Source:WENN The exclusive world premiere of Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ on HBO.

13. Beyonce Knowles new documentary on HBO, ‘Beyonce’s Life Is But A Dream’ Source:WENN Beyonce opened up about marriage, motherhood and giving birth in her new HBO documentary, Life Is But A Dream. The R&B superstar also talked about her life with her rapper husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy. Beyonce told Oprah Winfrey, “I feel so fortunate to do my job. I love my job. I love singing. I love the way it feels.” She also admitted that she wants to have another baby once her upcoming world tour ends. She added, “I definitely want another child… It was important for me to do what I love and I love to perform and I love to make music, so I wanted to have my daughter and see if I was still as passionate. Maybe after this next tour I’ll maybe have another baby.”

14. The exclusive world premiere of Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ on HBO Source:WENN The exclusive world premiere of Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ on HBO. Beyoncé’s Mysterious Lemonade Turns Out to be a Visual Album.