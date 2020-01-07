Happy Birthday, Blue Ivy Carter! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Adorable Looks

Blue Ivy Carter has made legend status before she’s made it to the double digits. Today the child-hybrid of Beyonce and Jay-Z turns 8 years old. Over the years we’ve had the privilege of watching her flourish into a charismatic, funny, sassy young lady.

Recently Beyonce posted a photo of Blue that sent the internet in a frenzy. From her long silk press, to her smile that mimics her mother, it is clear that the world is enjoying the growth and evolution of the eldest Carter child. At this point, it’s Blue’s world and we’re just living in it.

With parents like Jay Z and Beyonce, Blue has been able to walk the red carpet at some of the most exclusive events. Of course, she wears nothing but the best. In honor of this young queen’s eighth birthday, we’re looking at 10 times Blue Ivy Carter gave adorable, fashionable looks.

