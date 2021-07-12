CLOSE
Happy Birthday Charlie Murphy: From ‘CB4’ To ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ Revisit His Funniest Moments

Posted July 12, 2021

Hard to believe it’s already been four years since we lost the one and only Charlie Murphy. His brash, in-your-face personality earned him roles on the big screen in films like Mo’ Betta Blues, CB4 and Jungle Fever. Years later, he’d connect with a whole new generation, courtesy of Comedy Central’s smash sketch series, Chappelle’s Show.

Take a look back at some of his funniest moments in the gallery below.

1. Mo Betta Blues

2. Charlie Murphy’s Prince Story on “Chappelle’s Show”

3. Black Jesus

4. CB4

5. ‘That’s My Brother’ Excerpt: Charlie Murphy on Eddie Murphy

6. Roll Bounce

7. Charlie Murphy as Leroy Smith, Enemy Of Michael Jordan

8. Bonus: Eddie Murphy Does Hilarious Impression of His Brother

Exclusives
