Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Model Lewks

America’s Next Top Model

to mother of three, Eva Marcille Sterling has made the most of her platform in the spotlight. She has ripped the runway, explored life as an actress, all while juggling motherhood as well as a permanent spot on

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

.

Last season, cast mate Marlo Hampton poked fun at Eva’s fashion but personally I think her bohemian style is comfortable and chic. Every now and then she will grow her signature pixie cut into a shoulder length style or add extra-long faux locs or braids to her hair. She’s into the bold prints, and flowy clothes. In other words, she’s a modern-day flower child.

Eva has been giving lewks since she stepped onto the scene as a 5’7 fashion model. In honor of her 35th birthday, we’re giving you a rundown of the 10 times Eva gave us model lewks.

