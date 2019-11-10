You can’t mention the great rappers of the 1990’s and 2000’s and not mention Eve . The first lady of the Ruff Ryders crew and face behind the Fetish clothing line had such an influential reign during her time. Now that she has retired from music, you can catch her hosting the daytime talk show The Talk in between acting gigs.

Eve had so many signature looks that are monumental culture moments. She is the reason women loved wearing extra low cut shirts. If you’ve ever come across a woman with paw prints on their chest, there is no doubt it’s because they’re an E.V.E. fan. Her style was sexy, hood, with a splash of glam.

She was able to market her personal style through her fashion brand Fetish. During the 90’s her clothing line, along with Baby Phat and Sean John, dominated hip hop culture. Eve was able to touch an entire generation through her music, and fashion.

With Scorpio Season in full swing, we’re taking a look at Eve and some of her most influential ensembles. Here are 10 times she did it for the culture.

Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She Did It For The Culture was originally published on hellobeautiful.com