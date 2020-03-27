Theduo is one I’ve enjoyed watching grow. Their glow up from teenagers to young, successful adults has been beautiful to see. Because the sisters are so close in age, they’re often marketed as a collective. I’m not going to front, for a very long time I thought the sisters were fraternal twins!

Rarely do you see the Bailey sisters working independently, they also play Jazz and Skye Foster on Yara Shahidi’s Freeform gem Grown-ish. Although they work together often, they show their varying personalities on the red carpet. The sisters share cohesive looks while they’re out together, but each manages to let their personal style shine through.

Yet, Halle Bailey, not to be confused with Halle Berry, is coming through on her own. Last year, she was cast to play Ariel in the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid.

Today, 3/27, Halle turns 20 years young. She’s proven herself to be one to watch for during awards season. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 of her best looks.

Happy Birthday Halle Bailey! Here Are Our Favorite Looks From The Budding Style Icon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com