As we celebrate the actress on her 53rd birthday, we honor LisaRaye McCoy and all of her fabulousness!
View this post on Instagram
THANK YOU @tyi.the.assistant You did that!!! You did a Fabulous job at assisting me and my team at the All Star game. Not only did you go beyond and above for me but my team as well. I can't thank you enough…..you were perfect to Chitown's own!! #LifeRocks #AllStarWeekend2020 #perfectassistents
She is aging like a fine glass of wine, but of course, dressed in all white. LisaRaye is still body goals after all these years and proving that she’s still got it.
Here are 9 of our favorite moments she killed it in her famous all-white attire.
RELATED NEWS:
Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This Celebrity…[WATCH]
LisaRaye McCoy Responds To Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” Shot, Stands By Her Statement
LisaRaye Claps Back At Turks And Caicos Islanders Who Bashed Her On Social Media
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Happy Birthday LisaRaye! 9 Times She Killed It In Her All-White Outfits! [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com