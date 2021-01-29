LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Oprah is a major icon of our generation and is arguably one of the biggest influences in this time. From her TV network to her philanthropy, she is the epitome of what it means to be a successful woman.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 68-year-old has overcome many circumstances and inspired women all over the world to push against the negativity and rise above.

Oprah is a woman of wisdom, so today we’re celebrating her birthday by honoring her empowering words.

SEE ALSO: Oprah Gifted Amanda Gorman With The Jewels She Wore To The 46th Inauguration

SEE ALSO: Oprah Winfrey Donating $10 Million To Support Families Affected By COVID-19

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday, Oprah! 9 Oprah Quotes That Will Empower You Through Tough Times was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com