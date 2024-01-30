Happy Birthday, Oprah! ‘The Color Purple’ Producer Celebrates With a Run

CLOSE

Today is a national holiday. Or, at least, we think it should be.

It is Queen Oprah Winfrey’ s 70th birthday!

Celebrating her health and wellness on this milestone day, Oprah shared a video on Instagram of herself running on a beautiful beach. In the moving capture, she runs with her dog and a friend. As Jill Scott’s “Golden” audio plays on her video, Oprah’s hair flows fabulously in the wind.

Oprah captions her post, “Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love .” Though comments and likes have been turned off the post, Oprah’s video has been shared more than 7K times.

Oprah Winfrey looks good at 70!

Oprah’s fitness-focused birthday post illuminates her renewed spirit for looking and feeling her best. As she discussed in Oprah Daily, instead of a party, big trip, or event, Oprah chose reflection, self-care, and wellness. And we don’t blame her. Who wouldn’t want to look as good as Oprah at 70?!

Since admitting her use of weight loss medications for weight management, the media mogul has continued to speak openly about her health journey. In December, Oprah told People Magazine she’s “feeling stronger than ever after incorporating more fitness into her life.”

RELATED: Oprah Is Seven Pounds From Her Goal Weight Thanks To Medication And Lifestyle Change

Oprah’s regimen also includes a holistic approach, which includes regular exercise, healthy eating, and other lifestyle tweaks, such as eating her last meal at 4 p.m. and drinking a gallon of water daily. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about her svelte figure, Oprah declared, “It’s not one thing, it’s everything. I intend to keep it that way.”

Oprah Winfrey is an icon, a legend, and the moment

While Oprah has struggled with weight loss in the public eye for years, that is not what we love and know her for. Oprah is an icon, a legend, and will forever be a moment.

Oprah changed the face of modern-day talk shows, paving the way for Tamron Hall, Wendy Williams, Jennifer Hudson, and more. She has redefined the terms “take up space,” “build your own table,” and “reach back as you climb.” And she has helped give Black creators a voice, influencing Black culture through film, entertainment, reality shows, original content, and more.

Need we go on?

2024 Celebrity Gallery: Oprah Winfrey Owns The Color Purple

In honor of 70 years of our Queen Oprah and her newest project, ‘The Color Purple,’ we have compiled a gallery of purple fashion slays. Keep scrolling for red carpet looks we love and throwback moments some may not have seen before.

Happy Birthday, Oprah!

Happy Birthday, Oprah! ‘The Color Purple’ Producer Celebrates With a Run was originally published on hellobeautiful.com