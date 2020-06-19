Happy Birthday Phylicia Rashad! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Style And Grace

If you’re a Black person who grew up in the 80’s and 90’s, thenis an honorary member of your family. In some ways, she served as the matriarch of our community. On-screen, she was the educated Black woman that raised 4 beautiful Black children to be positive contributions to the world. Although this was just a character she played on television, it rang true to who she was as a person.

In addition, over the years Rashad has been the epitome of grace, always exuding classic beauty, and polished and well put together style. She’s never one to shy away from trying new things but adding in her personal favorites to finish off her lewks which includes a hint of vintage. And when it’s time to hit the red carpet and show out, Rashad knows how to throw on a gorgeous gown and grace us with her stunning presence.

Phylicia Rashad turned 72 today (6/19). She has given us 48 years of acting, singing and directing. In honor of her birthday, here are ten time she was an ultimate style Goddess.

