Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! She Only Gets Hotter With Time [Gallery]

Teyana Taylor just gets hotter with time. The artist, actress and director celebrates her 31st birthday today (Dec. 10).

Taylor managed to become a mother of two adorable daughters, Junie and Rue Rose all while maintaining her young, vibrant sex appeal. Some people may find motherhood to be quite challenging but the gifted singer does it with ease.

Aside from being a bad ass mom, Taylor just wrapped up her final music tour, The Last Rose Petal tour, on Nov. 30. She hopes to continue her creative efforts as a director with her production company, The Aunties, and as a creative director for fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. We are never certain what else the Harlem artist can surprise us with but certainly it’s worth the anticipation.

Teyana Taylor, husband Iman Shumpert and their adorable girls are an entertaining bunch. The family’s reality show We Got Love Teyana & Iman was renewed for a second season on E!. Shumpert is taking over television after his impressive win on Dancing With The Stars. It looks like Teyana’s skilled dance moves and love for performing has rubbed off on Shumpert and their eldest daughter, Junie, who stole the show throughout the Rose Petal Tour.

Taylor is an unstoppable force in entertainment. Her talents are undeniable, and might we add, she’s simply gorgeous. What more could anyone ask for? To celebrate the star’s 31st birthday, we have a gallery of Teyana’s most stunning photos, proving she can only get better with time. Take a look at the photos and comment your favorite below.

Happy Birthday, Teyana!

