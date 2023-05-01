Harry Belafonte & Sidney Poitier: A Beautiful Friendship That Changed Hollywood Forever

CLOSE

As we look back on the life of Harry Belafonte, we remember his amazing friendship with fellow entertainer Sidney Poitier.

Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier shared a deep and unique friendship. Their bond transcended their status as icons in the entertainment space. Each shared a genuine commitment to social justice and the Civil Rights Movement, which strengthened their love for one another.

The two meet in the 1940s while working at the American Negro Theatre in Harlem. Belafonte was a stagehand and Poitier was a janitor and drama student. Sharing West Indian roots the two bonded over their cultures and dreams to become two of the world’s most popular entertainers.

The two also shared a love for the Civil Rights Movement. Both men were close friends and allies with Martin Luther King Jr. and played a huge role financially in the movement.

Belafonte, along with Sidney Poitier, helped bankroll the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the “Mississippi Freedom Summer” of 1964.

They were both also key players in the March on Washington in 1963. In 1972, the best friends starred in their first movie together called Buck and the Preacher, which Poitier directed.

When Poitier died in 2022, Belafonte’s daughter told People, “Losing Sidney is probably the most difficult thing my father has had to fathom, more so than losing Martin L. King.”

“They were closer than brothers,” she said, “They have known and loved each other for more than 70 years, collaborating, living life to the fullest. While Harry was much more vocal and seemingly more instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement via his stage presence and his navigating the dynamics between Leaders and politicians, Sidney broke those barriers in a much more creative way by taking a stand in the characters he portrayed so brilliantly on film.”

Below we’ve gathered some of the best photos that show the enduring friendship between Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier. We hope the two are looking down together and enjoying some laughs, because that’s what we wish they’d be doing if they were still with us.

Rest in paradise legends.

