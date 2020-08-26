He Don’t Speak For Us: Black Twitter Is Social Distancing Itself From Talcum X aka Shaun King

Shaun King is bringing unnecessary attention to the call for justice following the shooting of Jacob Blake after he posted some heada** tweets.

Black Twitter is quickly distancing itself from Shaun King, aka Talcum X, which is hilariously trending after he was called out by many on the right for a tweet threatening to name and blame officers for the shooting of Jacob Blake. Immediately he was criticized with many pointing to two situations where King falsely accused people. One incident he King pushed a woman’s discredited claims that Officer Daniel Hubbard raped her during a stop.

Shaun King, who led a rape hoax against a police officer, is now admitting he will begin falsely accusing Kenosha police officers as being responsible for the Jacob Blake shooting. pic.twitter.com/PcqQOEkNpe — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 26, 2020

Another incident led to the death of a man who killed himself after King shared his photo to his millions of Twitter followers, falsely accusing him of the murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

Shaun King falsely accused Robert Cantrell of murdering a 6-year-old girl, and he later killed himself. King made the false accusation on Twitter, too, but he's still allowed to pull this shit on here. pic.twitter.com/TzoF0R16Cn — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 26, 2020

While those on the right are quick to associate the “activist” those calling for justice for Jacob Blake, Black Twitter wasted no time in letting them know that Shaun King does not speak for them. One user said in a tweet while sharing a screenshot of his stupidity he didn’t hesitate to press send on:

“Hi. I’m here to say one thing. Shaun King does not speak for me. I’m not sure it’s even legal to make threats like this.”

Hi. I'm here to say one thing. Shaun King does not speak for me. I'm not sure it's even legal to make threats like this. pic.twitter.com/K25VwhsuZg — 💙Bianca KDH Delarosa Raised $31K 4 BidenHarris 💙 (@RealKHiveQueenB) August 26, 2020

The tweet in question is still up on King’s timeline, and he has even gone as far as to pin it on his page. In response to the outrage to his tweet, and people sharing his address, he claims that he has guards outside of his house because he caught police plotting to kill him.

Listen. I have guards outside of my house right now because we caught police literally plotting to kill me. So yeah. I'm not the one for finding ways to feel sorry for police departments after they murder and maim Black folk. The whole system is corrupt. ALL OF IT. — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 26, 2020

Welp, this all self-inflicted. You can peep the reactions, or shall we say the lack of care that the right is dragging him on Twitter in the gallery below.

Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

He Don’t Speak For Us: Black Twitter Is Social Distancing Itself From Talcum X aka Shaun King was originally published on hiphopwired.com