Here Are 25 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will Make Them Stop And Stare

Posted 12 hours ago

You devil

Source: xavierarnau / Getty


Halloween is pretty much the only day the world can be whomever they want for 24 hours. Some people spend months brainstorming the perfect costume, while others resort to makeup to execute an unique look.

Halloween is literally right around the corner, so it’s important to get the needed makeup inspiration that’ll have your face become the talk of the night – in a good way. This year, we will see a lot of the traditional looks with a mix of Pop culture’s latest memes, celebrities, and Instagram influencers.
This day comes once a year and people take it seriously. If you’re a low level makeup person like myself, then this post may be a bit difficult to follow. Some skill is required to execute these looks. At the very least if you can grasp a concept, you may be able to tackle a look or two. Whether you’re a makeup guru or a beauty novice, you’ll want explore these 25 Halloween ready looks you’ll want to recreate.

1. THE RED DEVIL

You can’t do Halloween without a classic devil look. Instagram user Elijah Neshone went all the way in with his rendition of an angelic devil. The drama!

2. TEKASHI SNITCH NINE

PLEASE SAVE THIS POST! 🎃 “Stop Snitchin.” 😂🤡 . . . _________________________ @anastasiabeverlyhills . #AbhxNorvina Volume 2 Palette (B5, A2, D4, D5) . Foundation Stick in Walnut (Contour) . Setting Powder in Banana & Deep Peach . Vegas Loose Highlighter @ilmakiage . Woke Up Like This Foundation (155) . No Filter Primer . Color Boss Squad Palette in Trendsetter . Color Boss Squad Palette in Call The Shots . Waka Waka Bronzer . Chandelier Mineral Baked Highlighter . Icon Mascara . Luna Lip Liner @jeffreestarcosmetics . Magic Star Concealer in C20 @themakeupshack . Lash Glue @milkmakeup . Kush Brow Gel #MoisturizingOil @officialsnazaroo water activated paints in . Noir . White @playinginmakeupbyyolondo white liquid liner (white don’t crack) @plouise_makeup_academy . Bases in: - Yes Aye Yellow - Banging Blue - Rumour 0 - Poppin Pink - Rude Boy Red - Hint of Mint - Winter Rose - OTT Orange - Ecstasy @lacolorscosmetics . Liquid Gold chrome liner _________________________ @norvina @anastasiabeverlyhills @ilmakiage @theshaderoom #31daysofhalloween #wingedliner #anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabrows #norvina #abhprlist #halloweenmakeup #abhhalloween #halloween #hudabeautyshop #jeffreestarcosmetics #milkmakeup #anastasiasoare #norvinav2 #keilidmuafreakweek #colourpop #norvinavol3 #makeuprevolution #undiscoveredmakeupartist #undiscoveredmua #underratedmua # #halloweeneyeshadow #studiofamflexhydro #halloween🎃👻

Given all the Tekashi 69 drama we’ve witnessed this year, there will definitely be a bunch of parody costumes of him. Instagram user Shannon Smart committed to the look with a bunch of fun beauty products. If you’re a makeup guru, you’ll be definitely get good use out of these items.

3. MALEFICENT

MALEFICENT 🖤 - Here’s a super QUICK & EASY Halloween Look for you guys 👀 I only used around 5-6 products to create this look! To be very honest with you guys I wasn’t very happy about this makeup look! However, I wanted to share this look with you guys to prove that everything you post online doesn’t have to be so “PERFECT” because in reality nothing is actually “PERFECT” . What do you guys think about this look? ❤️ - PRODUCTS - @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip Brow Gel (Ebony). @hudabeauty @hudabeautyshop Faux Filter Foundation (Chocolate Mousse). @toofaced Born This Way Concealer (Maple). @maccosmetics @maccosmeticscanada Art Library (It’s Designer). @maccosmetics @maccosmeticscanada Extra Dimension Skinfinish (Oh Darling). @stellarbeautyofficial Opus Liquid Lip (Mythic Moon08). @walmartcanada Head Band & Chocker Set. @walmartcanada Cape. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #makeup #makeuptrends #makeuptutorials #makeuptutorial #makeuptransformation #makeupartist #makeupvideos #beauty #beautytips #beautybloggers #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeuptutorial #halloweenmakeupideas #halloweencostume #halloween2019 #maleficent #maleficentmakeup #maleficent2 #maleficentcosplay #maleficentmovie #maleficentmovie

Here’s a fun Maleficent look that only took 6 products to use. If you’re not that into makeup and don’t want to break the bank, this looks for you! Instagram user Mathusha created this with a minimalist mentality.

4. THE BLACK JESSICA RABBIT

Sharloween Day 14: Black Jessica Rabbit. The EASIEST look you could ever do!!! I literally only beat half my face. Thanks so much to all the folks who suggested this costume! I am in love. . Eyes: @anastasiabeverlyhills @alyssaedwards_1 palette Eyeliner: @thecrayoncase Line Me Liner Skin: @urbandecaycosmetics Stay Naked 70NN Concealer: @juviasplace 13 Powder: @thecrayoncase O Contour: @blackradiancebeauty Lips: @creolerougebeauty Empower and Powerhouse Highlit: @artistcouture CoCo Bling Top lashes: @daii.dream Bottom: @chicnesslashes . #shardidthat #halloweenmakeup #31daysofhalloween #31daysofhalloweenmakeup #jessicarabbit #jessicarabbitcosplay #artistcouture #creolerougebeauty #crayoncutie #crayoncase #tsr #tsrbeauty #shaderoom #ulta #sephora #abhhalloween #abhxalyssaedwards #norvina #nymua #nyhalloween

Jessica Rabbit has always been an iconic look to recreate. Instagram user Star gave us an updated version of the red-haired vixen. I love that she had fun with this beauty look. She’s giving avant garde vibes with that high eyebrow.

5. THE SEXY DEMON

get them demons off me ⚫️ yes the contacts are edited in because I was not about to put those contacts in my eye lmao. I hate things touching my eye * * * * * * * * @partycity face paint @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow ebony @anastasiabeverlyhills sultry palette @beccacosmetics ultimate coverage 24 hr foundation maple @fentybeauty pro filtr concealer 350 @thecrayoncase chalk dust N @anastasiabeverlyhills bronzer mahogany @thecrayoncase lip liner blackranked @thecrayoncase blackboard liquid lipstick #makeupforever #makeupjunkie #makeupartist #undiscovered_muas #beauty #makeuplover #muasfeaturing #makeupoftheday #makeup #colorfulmakeup #blend #cutcrease #wakeupandmakeup #instamakeup #makeupinspo #mua #eyemakeup #muafollowme #melaninmakeup #makeupforblackwomen #makeupforwoc #brownmelaninmakeup #thecrayoncase #crayoncutie #blendtherules #explorepage #halloweenmakeup #spookyseason

That’s one sexy demon! Instagram user Ashley Rogers did the absolute most with this dark, demon look. This has the potential to be a low skill level look, if you don’t go the extra mile of coloring your eye balls.

6. BEAUTY PRESSURE

The Pressure to be PERFECT. 🤕 DISCLAIMER!!! I don’t have anything against plastic surgery, by all means do what you want with YOUR body, but make sure you’re doing it for you, and not to reach society’s expectations of what you should be. If you try to please the world, you’ll always feel unworthy because this world will always expect perfect & perfection doesn’t exist. The real beauty lies in the the unseen parts of you, your soul.. your mind. Who are you behind the mask? Ultimately, that’s all that matters. What good is a pretty face with no personality? Don’t be THAT girl. . . . #31daysofhalloween #100daysofmakeupchallenge #sfxmakeup #atlmua #halloweenmakeup #nikkietutorials #viral #aaliyahjay #mehronmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #bennyemakeup #undiscovered_muas @anastasiabeverlyhills @blackopalbeauty @blackradiancebeauty @nickaknewyork @mehronmakeup @bennyemakeup

This makeup look speaks volumes. Instagram user Kayla Bashe decided to create a face that speaks to the pressure of being perfect and living up to society’s expectations. The message is solid and this is an easy look to recreate.

7. AFRICAN QUEEN

Instagram user Lyric Sherade embodied this African Queen look. This is a basic beat that will rely mostly on tribal art and African prints.

8. ALL EYES ON ME

Now this is a creative makeup beat. I’m not sure what you’d wear as a costume, but the eyeballs drawn all over Julia’s face are a bit creepy. This look will require lots of skill and a bunch of time.

9. HEAD WITCH IN CHARGE

Tiffany “New York” Pollard showed us what a head witch in charge should look like. Her makeup artist gave a dark glam beat with a spider web around her eye.

10. CLOWNING AROUND

If you really want to scare people, dress up as a clown. Instagram user Abbi gave Bozo realness with this fun, cutesy look.

11. CRUELLA DE VIL

Another Halloween staple is the Cruella De Vil look from 101 Dalmatians. There are so many ways to execute this look but Instagram user Tanya went in for the kill.

12. GOOD KITTY

I know there is more to Halloween than dressing up as a cat, but this makeup is way too cute to pass up. If you’re a skilled artist, you can really do a lot with this look.

13. STORM

• ⚡️𝓢𝓽𝓸𝓻𝓶 ⚡️• ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ - 𝚠𝚎 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚑𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚊 𝚍𝚊𝚛𝚔 𝚜𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕𝚜 - ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #halloweenmakeup #makeup #storm #xmen #stormxmen #halloweenmakeupideas2019 #halloweenlooks #lighterning #halloweenstorm #mua #halloween #art #creativemakeup #aclvisualsmua #makeupartist #xmenfanart #xmencharacters @halloweenmakeupideas2019 @halloweenmakeupideas @undiscovered_muas

Believe it or not, this is the simple version of Storm. It is so beautifully done that I’d want to have my face beat like this 365 days a year.

14. FRANKENSTUNNER

This is what happens when Frankenstein and a Glamour girl have a baby. I imagine it would take a few hours to execute a look this detailed. Definitely original!

15. SPIDER GIRL

You might hate spiders, but you won’t hate this face beat. Instagram user Kati creatively drew a spider over her eye and it is honestly such a genius look.

16. JOKER

JOKER INSPIRED MAKEUP LOOK 🃏💋💙 @jokermovie | full tutorial is on my youtube channel! ——————————————— @maccosmetics stripdown pencil @smiffysuk face paint set @benefitcosmetics brow zings powder 6 @anastasiabeverlyhills #norvinapalette 1 & 2 #abhlooseglitter keep palm @morphebrushes pencil mina @fentybeauty stunna lip paint @hudabeauty lashes in samantha and lifeliner ——————————————— #joker #jokermakeup #halloween #halloween2019 #halloweenmakeup #maccosmetics #maccosmeticsuk #smiffys #benefit #benefitbrows #norvinacollection #norvina #abhxnorvina #abhnorvinapalette #anastasiasoare #fentybeauty #fentyface #STUNNA #UNCENSORED #hudabeauty #hudabeautylashes #hudabeautylifeliner #hudakattan #hudaboss #morphebabe

There are levels to the clown looks. Saminah went half joker, half normal for her Halloween makeup.

17. PEPPA PIG

🐽🐽hi I’m peppa,and this is my brother George *SNORT*🐽🐽 ____________________________________________ A little Halloween fun from my live today ____________________________________________ Product details: Paints: @plouise_makeup_academy basic brights it orange,popping pink and rumor2 base @limecrimemakeup Venus xl pallete, @karity matte (code ohabbi) Highlight: @fentybeauty sangria sunset, @ofracosmetics glazed doughnut Lashes: @1stclassbeautyco , @hankandhenrybeauty clout liner(code ohabbi) Lips: @liveglam.co sherbet, satin sheets (code ohabbi) Wig: @bellamihair (code ohabbi) ____________________________________________ #sfx #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas #makeupideas #peppapigtiktokchallenge #peppapig #peppapigmakeup #liveglamfam #morphebabe #art #colorfulmakeup @makeupartists.worldwide @undiscovered_muas

This look took 100% commitment. Abbi morphed herself into the cutest piglet ever.

18. OUCH!

This looks painful. Lyric Sherade gave us the complete opposite of African Queen with this crazy, creepy makeup.

19. THE BLACK UNICORN

Unicorn Dreams. 🦄🦄🦄 ____________________________________________ Don’t you think you owe it to yourself to become everything you’ve only dreamt of being? If you’re looking for a sign to go and follow your dreams, here it is. There is no perfect time to start, There will never be a lucky day where you’ll have all of your ducks in a row; There is no better time than now. The verity is the only limits that truly exist in this world are the ones we place on ourselves, the bare truth is even your wildest dreams are attainable! We should all strive to be strong, courageous, and fearless like a unicorn in following our dreams because when we are we place a demand on the supernatural for magic to happen! ✨ WHO IS KAYLA BASHÈ? . . . . #31daysofhalloween #100daysofmakeupchallenge #sfxmakeup #atlmua #dallasmua #nolamua #miamimua #newyorkmua #halloweenmakeup #nikkietutorials #viral #aaliyahjay #mehronmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #bennyemakeup #undiscovered_muas #unicornmakeup #unicornmakeuplook #unicorn @anastasiabeverlyhills @tylerperry @blackopalbeauty @theshaderoom @hollywoodunlocked @blackradiancebeauty @nickaknewyork @mehronmakeup @bennyemakeup @kaylabashe

Kayla Bashe is a magical being so of course she’d add a unicorn look to her Halloween lineup.

20. QUEEN OF DARKNESS

I’m not too sure what this makeup look is, but I’m lovin’ it.

21. ADORABLE KITTY

Makeup is so versatile and this is the evidence. This cat makeup is completely different from the one posted before. Instagram user Oz uses adhesive jewels to accentuate parts of her face.

22. PAPA LEGBA

It’s my favorite time of year again! Can you guess who I am? Leave your answer in the comment box below. In the mean time click the link in my bio if your looking for SUPER easy Halloween look this year! 🧟‍♂️ 🧛🏾‍♀️🎃 #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #papalegba . . . . . @makeupforblackwomen @muasfeaturing #undiscovered_muas #discovervideos @morphebrushes @curlygirlcollective @hairnbeautydirectory #makeupforblackwomen #muasfeatured #_muas #makeupartistworldwide #ellathaiislay #makeupartistworldwide #wakeupandmakeup @wakeupandmakeup #celebrityinspired #makeuptutorialsx0x #makeupandmuas @muaannouncer_ #muaannouncer_ @melaninmakeupdaily #melaninmakeupdaily #makeupandmuas #trendmood #jamescharles @melanin.feed @melanin_goddesses @melaninqueensonly #hudabeauty #bretmansvanity #buzzfeed #selftaughtmua

If you’ve ever watched American Horror Story, then you know this makeup beat is of Papa Legba. SPOT ON!

23. SKELATOR

Another staple Halloween costume is the skeleton. Lyric Sherade bodies yet another look with her flawless makeup aesthetic.

24. CASUALTY OF WAR

Casualty of war. • Hey my loves! Today I created this look inspired by a video of Nigerian soldiers I had seen the other day it was truly heart breaking to say the least, we should celebrate our heroes both fallen and those who still fight for us in the army. • What do you think about this look my loves? Tell me in the comments, also the video will be up tomorrow so have your post notifications turned on ❤️ • Key Products Eyes: @anastasiabeverlyhills x @jackieaina palette Skin: @juviasplace foundation and concealer Powder: @flawlessivymakeup powder Lips : @juviasplace royalty gloss. Contacts : @flawlessivymakeup . All my SFX supply gotten from @thesfxstore they’re your go to store for everything you need to achieve ANY SFX look here in Nigeria. • ☠️ ☠️ ☠️ ☠️ ☠️ #Lhidhiastanley #hudabeauty #anastasiaberverlyhills #juviasplace #plouise #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweenseries #31daysofhalloween #halloween2019 #horrormakeup #sfx #halloweenlook #halloweenmakeuptutorial #halloweenvideo #halloweenvideos #sfxmakeup #halloweenideas #halloweenmakeupideas #specialeffectsmakeup

Instagram user Lydia Stanley also uses her makeup platform to make a statement. This look was inspired by a video she watched about Nigerian soldiers and all that they endure defending their country.

25. PROCEED WITH CAUTION

At this point, I’m convinced that most makeup artist have magical powers that transform them into these extremely creative and detailed looks.

