New Year’s Eve has come and gone, but thanks to social media, the memories of that day are immortal. Some of our favorite celebrities took to their Instagram to document how they rang in 2024, and from the looks of their footage, they were either working, chilling, or adorned in festive regalia while most likely lavishly celebrating what’s to come.

New Year’s Eve looks different for many people. While some party into the following year, others plan to spend the holiday with family, resting, manifesting, or grinding. For many celebrities, NYE is just another day to earn their keep. While regular folks socialize at gatherings or nestled in with their families, many stars make appearances, perform, or create art for the next season.

How the Celebrities Rang in 2024

Because we are borderline obsessed with some celebrities, their style, their work, and the parts of their lives they display on social media, we perused a few of our favs’ accounts to see what they were up to for New Year’s Eve. Our girl Coco Jones was gorgeous in all black while getting her shine on and performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve on ABC, while Jordyn Woods stylishly cheered on her basketball-playing boo, Karl-Anthony Towns, at Madison Square Garden. And you know we had to make our way over to Queen Bey’s Instagram account, where we found the “Energy” songstress rocking a plaid skirt suit for the holiday, giving the girls fabulous Clueless vibes.

Let’s analyze our beloved celebrities’ New Year’s Eve happenings without further ado. From performing in elaborate gowns to styling in front of decorative Christmas trees. Here’s how these superstars rang in 2024. Jump in below!

Here’s How Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, And More Stars Rang In The New Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com