Here’s How Influencers Are Slaying Their Tabitha Brown For Target Collection Pieces

The Tabitha Brown for Target Collection has hit the market, and the influencers are eating it up. Soon after its

debut

, colorful frocks from the collection inundated our timelines, giving us all the summertime vibes.

We love the fact that Black women are quick to support each other eagerly. And when Tabitha’s collection hit Target, you know it was love mixed with fashion pandemonium. “How I Styled It” reels and gorgeous, magazine-worthy pictures were plastered all over our social media feeds causing us to search for more.

Black girls donning the multi-print garbs is a sight to behold, and after scrolling a few jazzy ways the garments were styled – we no longer want to keep the goodness to ourselves. So, below we are sharing how the influencers are sporting their Tabitha Brown for Target looks. Check it out!

