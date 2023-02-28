Here’s Where to Find the Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to start planning out your festivities!
Radio-One Cleveland will have a full’s day worth of activities for your St. Patty’s Day kick-it (more on that coming soon!), but there’s one thing that 90% of people must have on this infamous Irish-American holiday…
Corned beef.
In the early 19th century Irish immigrants in America consumed a lot of corned beef and cabbage because of its ties to meals they typically ate back in Ireland. Thus, the fascination with corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day was born. If you grew up in or around Cleveland then you’ve likely had your fair share of this meal at some point and time, whether you’re Irish or not.
So, where exactly is the best place to get corned beef in Northeast Ohio? We’ve done some digging into the top-rated corned beef offering restaurants on Yelp! While we’re not listing the results in any particular order, we did pull the restaurants with the most and highest reviews left on the Yelp platform under the search for ‘Corned Beef in Cleveland’.
Keep scrolling to see what Cleveland’s reviews have to say!
1. Slyman’s
The original Slyman’s Restaurant opened in downtown Cleveland in 1964. Since then they’ve spread out to the suburbs, but if there’s one place guaranteed to have a long line for their delicious corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day – it’s Slyman’s! For their full menu, [click here].
2. Corky and Lenny’s
With the original location opening in South Euclid’s Cedar Center shopping plaza in 1956, the New York-style sandwich shop, infamous for its corned beef and other deli meats, opened its second shop in Woodmere in 1973. Sanford “Corky” Kurland partnered with Lenny Kaden, and the rest is history! For their full menu, [click here].
3. Jack’s Deli
You may be hard-pressed to find anyone who can name a shop to serve them corned beef in Cleveland outside of Slyman’s and Corky and Lenny’s, but Jack’s Deli definitely deserves some love! Established in 1980, Jack’s Deli deserve all types of eastern European meals prepared from scratch, just the way they were over 40 years ago! For their full menu, [click here].
4. Express Deli
Express Deli, located in Brook Park, claims to be ‘home to the best-corned beef!’, and their 250 5-star Yelp reviews seem to be in agreement! In 2018 Express Deli was ranked #41 in Yelp’s ‘Best Places to Eat in America’, and you know their corned beef had something to do with that! For their full menu, [click here].
5. Joe’s Deli
Joe’s Deli, in Rocky River, is also no stranger to long lines on St. Patrick’s Day. With some of their lineage being traced back to the founders of Slyman’s, this restaurant leans on quality food in a clean environment with great customer service! To see their full menu, [click here].