HHW Gaming: ‘RoboCop: Rogue City’, ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’ & More Games Show During The Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox has some new pep in its step after finally closing its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. To show its focus is back on what’s essential, games, we got a glimpse of what’s to come during the Xbox Partner Preview.

Like PlayStation’s State of Play presentations, the Xbox Partner Preview spotlighted the games coming to the Xbox Series X and Series S console from third-party studios.

During the 30-minute presentation, we got trailers and gameplay footage from Xbox’s third-party partners like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Remedy Entertainment, Studio Wildcard, Nacon, Konami, and more.

Gamers were happy to see the first in-engine footage from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, island activities from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, more gameplay footage from RoboCop: Rogue City, the first footage from Ark: Survival Ascended, and so much more.

In case you missed the Xbox Partner Preview program, we are here to break it down for you.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Snake is back, and he looks better than ever. No, this isn’t a new game, but a revisit to a game many say is the greatest entry into the Metal Gear Solid franchise, Snake Eater.

Now called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami has reimagined the tactical espionage stealth action game using the powerful Unreal Engine 5, giving the game a complete graphics overhaul.

The in-engine look gave us a glimpse of the dense jungle vegetation that will help Snake hide and take out his enemies and the predatory animals that not only pose a danger to Snake but also could be his next meal and help him survive.

Unlike the original game released in 2004, Metal Gear Solid Detla: Snake Eater will not only feature cutting-edge graphics but 3D audio as well when it arrives.

RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City is high on our list of games to play in 2023. While we don’t think this one will be on the level of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Diablo IV , it looks fun as hell, dishing out justice and handing out parking tickets as the cyborg.

In the latest look at the game, we get some more story beats, a look at Alex Murphy, aka RoboCop, his partner Lois, some gunplay action, and even a showdown with ED-209.

RoboCop: Rogue City is now available for pre-order—no release word on a release date.

To see the rest of the announcements from the Xbox Partner Preview, hit the gallery below.

