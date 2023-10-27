HHW Gaming: ‘RoboCop: Rogue City’, ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’ & More Games Show During The Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox has some new pep in its step after finally closing its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. To show its focus is back on what’s essential, games, we got a glimpse of what’s to come during the Xbox Partner Preview.
Like PlayStation’s State of Play presentations, the Xbox Partner Preview spotlighted the games coming to the Xbox Series X and Series S console from third-party studios.
During the 30-minute presentation, we got trailers and gameplay footage from Xbox’s third-party partners like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Remedy Entertainment, Studio Wildcard, Nacon, Konami, and more.
Gamers were happy to see the first in-engine footage from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, island activities from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, more gameplay footage from RoboCop: Rogue City, the first footage from Ark: Survival Ascended, and so much more.
In case you missed the Xbox Partner Preview program, we are here to break it down for you.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
Snake is back, and he looks better than ever. No, this isn’t a new game, but a revisit to a game many say is the greatest entry into the Metal Gear Solid franchise, Snake Eater.
Now called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami has reimagined the tactical espionage stealth action game using the powerful Unreal Engine 5, giving the game a complete graphics overhaul.
The in-engine look gave us a glimpse of the dense jungle vegetation that will help Snake hide and take out his enemies and the predatory animals that not only pose a danger to Snake but also could be his next meal and help him survive.
Unlike the original game released in 2004, Metal Gear Solid Detla: Snake Eater will not only feature cutting-edge graphics but 3D audio as well when it arrives.
RoboCop: Rogue City
RoboCop: Rogue City is high on our list of games to play in 2023. While we don’t think this one will be on the level of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Diablo IV, it looks fun as hell, dishing out justice and handing out parking tickets as the cyborg.
In the latest look at the game, we get some more story beats, a look at Alex Murphy, aka RoboCop, his partner Lois, some gunplay action, and even a showdown with ED-209.
RoboCop: Rogue City is now available for pre-order—no release word on a release date.
To see the rest of the announcements from the Xbox Partner Preview, hit the gallery below.
Photos: Konami / Nacon
1. Alan Wake II Launch Trailer
Per Xbox:
Ritualistic murders in a small town. An FBI agent looking for answers, and a writer looking for an escape from the nightmare he is writing. Who is the victim, and who is the monster? Follow the horror story into the dark when Alan Wake 2 launches on October 27th. Play as the writer, Alan Wake, and the FBI agent, Saga Anderson. Explore two beautiful and terrifying realities, and solve a deadly mystery before it’s too late. Alan Wake 2 is available October 27th on Xbox Series X|S.
For more, head here.
2. ARK: Survival Ascended – Xbox Partner Preview
Per Xbox:
Respawn into a new dinosaur survival experience beyond your wildest dreams… as ARK is reimagined from the ground-up into the next-generation of videogame technology with Unreal Engine 5! You awake on a mysterious island, your senses overwhelmed by the blinding sunlight and brilliant colors bouncing off every surface around you, the azure waters of a verdant Island lapping at your bare feet. A deep roar echoes from the misty jungle, jolting you into action, and you stand up – not afraid, but intrigued. Are you ready to form a tribe, tame and breed hundreds of species of dinosaurs and other primeval creatures, explore, craft, build, and fight your way to the top of the food-chain? Your new world awaits… step through the looking-glass and join it!
For more head, here.
3. LIKE A DRAGON: INFINITE WEALTH | DONDOKO ISLAND REVEAL TRAILER – Xbox Partner Preview
Per Xbox:
Too many street punks getting you down? Time for the getaway you deserve? Dondoko Island is the destination for you. Create the resort of your dreams in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth when it launches January 26th, 2024.
4. Still Wakes the Deep – Gameplay Reveal – Xbox Partner Preview
Per Xbox:
Still Wakes the deep is an upcoming survival horror game from The Chinese Room. Set on an oil rig, this game pushes you through claustrophobic environments and freezing waters escaping an unthinkable horror. Still Wakes The Deep is coming to XBOX in 2024. Secret Mode are a Video Games publisher under Tencent and Sumo Group. Our goal is to delight and inspire you, and that’s why we are Secret Mode.
5. Manor Lords – Release Date Announcement Trailer – Xbox Partner Preview
Per Xbox:
Manor Lords, the highly anticipated historical city-building game, is coming on day one to PC Game Pass! Manor Lords launches in Game Preview on April 26th, 2024.
6. IKARO: Will Not Die – Announce Teaser – Xbox Partner Preview
Per Xbox:
From Futurlab, the award-winning creators of Powerwash Simulator and Velocity, in partnership with Thunderful, comes IKARO: Will Not Die, a momentum-based, fast-flowing action rogue-lite.
7. Spirit of the North 2 – Announcement Trailer – Xbox Partner Preview
Per Xbox:
Embrace the aurora and save the guardians in Spirit of the North 2, coming to Xbox Series X|S. Unveil the mysteries of a beautiful ancient world in this breathtaking 3rd-Person Adventure, a sequel to the acclaimed ‘Spirit of the North.’ Take on the role of an isolated fox with a raven companion on a quest to restore the lost guardians and return home. In an ancient world left in ruin, embark on the journey of an isolated fox far from home. With the help of a wise Raven companion, seek out the lost legendary guardians and release them from the grasp of the dark shaman Grimnir.
8. Dungeons of Hinterberg Social Gameplay Reveal – Xbox Partner Preview
Per Xbox:
Join us for a deeper dive into the social side to Dungeons of Hinterberg gameplay! In this new trailer, we explore a day in the life of Luisa, what she gets up to and who she meets.
9. THE FINALS – Open Beta Trailer – Xbox Partner Preview
Fight alongside your teammates in the world’s biggest, loudest, and most anticipated combat entertainment game show. Experience destruction in a way you haven’t before. THE FINALS Open Beta kicks off on Xbox Series X|S on October 26 – November 5, 2023.